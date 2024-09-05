Job Opportunity at the Embassy of Slovenia in Podgorica

SLOVENIA, September 5 - The Embassy will select the candidates and conclude a fixed-term employment contract with the selected candidate for a period of one year, full-time and with a probationary period of three months.

Responsibilities and Duties:

- Receiving requests and assigning appointments to consular clients by telephone, monitoring the Embassy's emails and responding to enquiries and requests;

- Working at the consular counter (receiving applications and serving consular matters, dealing with consular fees);

- Archiving documents;

- Receiving, registering, preparing and dispatching mail and other items as instructed by the Head;

- Performing other tasks as directed by the Head of Mission.

To apply for job application, candidates must meet the following conditions and have the competences and skills indicated:

- Fluency in English;

- Organizational and communication skills;

- Not have been convicted of a criminal offence committed intentionally and not have been sentenced to an indeterminate term of imprisonment of more than six months;

- They must not be the subject of a final indictment for an offence committed intentionally and prosecuted ex officio;

- Have a good knowledge of computer programs;

- Politeness, courtesy;

- Ability to work as part of a team.

Candidates with a fluent knowledge of Slovene and experience in similar positions will have preference.

Interested candidates should submit their applications (CV, cover letter and consent to the processing of personal data) to sloembassy.podgorica@gov.si under the subject "Assistant in the Consular Section" by 22 September 2024.