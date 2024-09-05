Submit Release
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Gatos Silver, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG). Stockholders will receive 2.550 shares of First Majestic Silver common stock for each share of Gatos Silver stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $970 million and is expected to close in early 2025.

If you are a stockholder of Gatos Silver, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/gato/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

