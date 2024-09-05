Precautionary water quality swimming advisory issued for ocean-side areas in Dare County along Cape Hatteras National Seashore

State recreational water quality officials today issued a precautionary advisory warning the public against swimming in ocean waters near Corbina Drive in Rodanthe and near Cottage Avenue and Tower Circle in Buxton.

The advisory is due to public health risks resulting from septic drain fields being exposed due to extensive erosion caused by constant northeast winds. Signs will be placed near the public accesses once field conditions are safe to do so. The signs that will be posted read as follows:

WARNING

WASTEWATER SPILL.SWIMMING IS NOT ADVISED IN THESE WATERS BECAUSE OF THE INCREASED RISK OF ILLNESS.

OFFICE OF THE STATE HEALTH DIRECTOR

The risk of exposure is temporary and should resolve once the septic tank is emptied and the system is no longer being utilized. The state is working with the National Park Service and Dare County officials to determine when the risk of exposure is no longer a concern.

Wastewater discharges increase the risk that contamination is present in the ocean and nearby tidal pools. Adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections could occur if people swim in these areas, and the public is advised to avoid bodily contact with these waters.

State officials are monitoring the situation and will lift the advisory when bacteriological test results come back within state and federal standards and the expose risk is no longer a concern.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.