Unpacking Trauma in Childhood: New Book ZIP TAKES OFF HIS BACKPACK Considers Traumatic Experiences from a Child’s Perspective

Trauma therapist guides children through trauma recovery in new children’s book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of trauma, a child can struggle to process what has happened to them, often leading to nightmares and isolation. As a mental health professional specializing in trauma, Dr. Trace Wonser has seen many children suffering from trauma in her private practice and believes children could use more guidance for unpacking traumatic experiences. Looking to provide a conversation starter and a safe space for exploring feelings, Wonser penned a children’s story to help children better understand the effects of trauma ¾ the result “Zip Takes Off His Backpack” centers on a young penguin weighed down by a metaphorical backpack.

In “Zip Takes Off His Backpack,” Wonser introduces young readers to Zip who has been burdened with a heavy backpack by a stranger. As Zip begins to feel the weight of the backpack, he retreats into himself and suffers from nightmares. Unsure how to help Zip, his parents consult a therapist. As Zip learns to identify his feelings, readers are encouraged to explore their own. Offering a unique look at trauma from the eyes of a child, the book facilitates a healthy dialogue between children and adults in a safe manner, offering traumatized children the opportunity to heal and take back their agency.

“Zip Takes Off His Backpack” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Dr. Trace Wonser is a mental health professional specializing in treating trauma patients and individuals with severe mental illness for over two decades. She holds a Ph.D. in general psychology and runs a private practice. A devoted mother and grandmother, she lives in Southern Oregon with her husband of twenty-five years.

