Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 3.6%
Second Quarter Gross Margin increased 250 basis points to 34.2%
Second Quarter Loss Per share improved to ($0.04) from ($0.44)
Third Quarter-to-date Comparable Sales up 12.1%

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024.

Net sales for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024 (13 weeks) increased 8.1% to $210.2 million from $194.4 million in the second quarter ended July 29, 2023 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2024 increased 3.6%. The shift in the retail calendar had a positive impact on the second quarter results, increasing net sales growth by approximately 530 basis points. However, this shift will negatively affect net sales growth in the third quarter. Comparable sales growth, as reported, is adjusted for the calendar shift and provides a more accurate measure of operating performance. Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million, or $0.44 per share, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the six months (26 weeks) ended August 3, 2024 increased 2.7% to $387.6 million from $377.3 million reported for the six months (26 weeks) ended July 29, 2023. The retail calendar shift positively impacted net sales growth by approximately 310 basis points year-to-date. Comparable sales increased 0.8% for the twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2024. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $17.6 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to a net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2023 of $26.9 million, or $1.40 per share.

At August 3, 2024, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $127.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $140.0 million at July 29, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by share repurchases and capital expenditures partially offset by cash flow from operations. The Company repurchased 0.9 million shares during the quarter at an average cost of $20.55 per share and a total cost of $19.4 million.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We experienced a noticeable acceleration in our sales trend as the second quarter unfolded, with July North America comparable sales increasing in the high-single digits. The work our merchandise teams have done refining our apparel and footwear assortments combined with enhanced customer engagement tactics from our in-store and online sales associates led to better than expected second quarter results and a strong back-to-school season in North America. With back-to-school a good indicator for holiday demand in the past, we are encouraged about our prospects for growth over the remainder of fiscal 2024. Looking farther ahead, we are confident that our global customer centric operating model has the Company positioned to continue building on the progress we’ve made towards delivering enhanced value for our shareholders in the years to come.”

Third Quarter To-Date
Third quarter-to-date net sales for the 30 days ending September 2, 2024 increased 6.8%, compared with the 30 day time period in the prior year ended August 28, 2023. Total comparable sales for the 30-day period ending September 2, 2024, adjusted to exclude the impact of the calendar shift, were up 12.1% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Outlook
The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending November 2, 2024. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $221 to $225 million representing growth of between 2% and 4% from the third quarter in the prior year. Adjusting for the impact of the calendar shift, net sales are expected to grow between 7% and 9% compared to the same weeks in the prior year. Consolidated operating margins are expected to be between 0.2% and 1.2% with earnings per share results between a loss of ($0.04) and income of $0.06.

The Company currently intends to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2024, including up to 3 stores in North America, 3 stores in Europe and 3 stores in Australia and close approximately 25 stores by the end of the year.

Conference call Information
To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (Registration Link) Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.
Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of August 31, 2024, we operated 752 stores, including 593 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 86 in Europe and 27 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    August 3, 2024   % of Sales     July 29, 2023   % of Sales
Net sales   $ 210,179     100.0 %   $ 194,438     100.0 %
Cost of goods sold     138,385     65.8 %     132,760     68.3 %
Gross profit     71,794     34.2 %     61,678     31.7 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses     72,187     34.4 %     72,171     37.1 %
Operating loss     (393 )   -0.2 %     (10,493 )   -5.4 %
Interest income, net     1,128     0.6 %     775     0.4 %
Other (expense) income, net     (179 )   -0.1 %     423     0.2 %
Income (loss) before income taxes     556     0.3 %     (9,295 )   -4.8 %
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes     1,403     0.7 %     (786 )   -0.4 %
Net loss   $ (847 )   -0.4 %   $ (8,509 )   -4.4 %
Basic loss per share   $ (0.04 )       $ (0.44 )    
Diluted loss per share   $ (0.04 )       $ (0.44 )    
Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share:                
Basic     19,284           19,311      
Diluted     19,284           19,311      
                     
    Six Months Ended
    August 3, 2024   % of Sales     July 29, 2023   % of Sales
Net sales   $ 387,567     100.0 %   $ 377,325     100.0 %
Cost of goods sold     263,874     68.1 %     266,290     70.6 %
Gross profit     123,693     31.9 %     111,035     29.4 %
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     144,240     37.2 %     142,881     37.8 %
Operating loss     (20,547 )   -5.3 %     (31,846 )   -8.4 %
Interest income, net     2,449     0.6 %     1,632     0.4 %
Other expense, net     (946 )   -0.2 %     (118 )   0.0 %
Loss before income taxes     (19,044 )   -4.9 %     (30,332 )   -8.0 %
Provision for income taxes     (1,417 )   -0.4 %     (3,441 )   -0.9 %
Net loss   $ (17,627 )   -4.5 %   $ (26,891 )   -7.1 %
                     
Basic loss per share   $ (0.91 )       $ (1.40 )    
Diluted loss per share   $ (0.91 )       $ (1.40 )    
Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share:                    
Basic     19,375           19,254      
Diluted     19,375           19,254      


 
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
    August 3, 2024   February 3, 2024   July 29, 2023
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 65,766     $ 88,875     $ 57,854  
Marketable securities     61,194       82,704       82,128  
Receivables     23,129       13,780       23,910  
Inventories     158,753       128,827       156,654  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     17,939       12,401       14,523  
Total current assets     326,781       326,587       335,069  
Fixed assets, net     87,573       90,508       94,193  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     203,744       196,775       221,538  
Goodwill     15,358       15,374       56,889  
Intangible assets, net     14,196       14,200       14,409  
Deferred tax assets, net     9,928       8,623       12,161  
Other long-term assets     11,947       12,159       11,575  
Total long-term assets     342,746       337,639       410,765  
Total assets   $ 669,527     $ 664,226     $ 745,834  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities            
Trade accounts payable   $ 75,016     $ 38,885     $ 69,773  
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     20,517       18,431       14,608  
Operating lease liabilities     62,759       60,885       66,087  
Other current liabilities     22,472       25,886       19,312  
Total current liabilities     180,764       144,087       169,780  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     161,663       159,877       184,439  
Other long-term liabilities     7,296       7,052       6,191  
Total long-term liabilities     168,959       166,929       190,630  
Total liabilities     349,723       311,016       360,410  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding                  
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,360 shares issued and outstanding at August 3, 2024 and 19,833 shares issued and outstanding at February 3, 2024     199,763       196,144       192,169  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (18,844 )     (19,027 )     (18,557 )
Retained earnings     138,885       176,093       211,812  
Total shareholders’ equity     319,804       353,210       385,424  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 669,527     $ 664,226     $ 745,834  
                         


 
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended
    August 3, 2024   July 29, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss   $ (17,627 )   $ (26,891 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation, amortization and accretion     11,052       10,881  
Noncash lease expense     32,169       34,380  
Deferred taxes     (1,688 )     (4,060 )
Stock-based compensation expense     3,391       3,476  
Impairment of long-lived assets     298       338  
Other     949       84  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Receivables     (7,067 )     (1,113 )
Inventories     (30,665 )     (21,721 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (937 )     (3,807 )
Trade accounts payable     34,650       30,150  
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     2,102       (1,676 )
Income taxes payable     (1,346 )     (1,044 )
Operating lease liabilities     (36,817 )     (38,783 )
Other liabilities     (3,886 )     (4,480 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (15,422 )     (24,266 )
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Additions to fixed assets     (6,266 )     (11,879 )
Purchases of marketable securities     (1,967 )     (1,850 )
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments     24,145       12,284  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     15,912       (1,445 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities     3,220       25,682  
Payments on revolving credit facilities     (3,220 )     (25,682 )
Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards     357       460  
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards     (130 )     (185 )
Repurchase of common stock, including taxes     (19,581 )     -  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (19,354 )     275  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (213 )     179  
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (19,077 )     (25,257 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     94,284       88,453  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 75,207     $ 63,196  
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:        
Cash paid during the period for income taxes   $ 1,805     $ 1,520  
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets   $ 3,326       1,784  
Accrual for repurchase of common stock     479       -  

