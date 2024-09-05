Celularity to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, today announced that Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and founder, will present at H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 9-11, 2024.



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

Speaker: Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman & CEO



Celularity will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To obtain more information on the conference, or schedule an investor meeting with Dr. Hariri, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at Celularity@KCSA.com.

A replay of this presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://celularity.com/investor-relations/ for at least 90 days following the date of the presentation.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) is an innovative regenerative and cellular medicine company. It is developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. What sets Celularity apart is its therapeutic programs that target aging-related diseases, including degenerative diseases, cancer, and immune disorders, using mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs), T-cells engineered with CAR (CAR T-cells), and genetically modified and unmodified natural killer (NK) cells. Celularity’s unique approach, harnessing the placenta’s biology and ready availability, is paving the way for therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

Carlos Ramirez

Senior Vice President, Celularity Inc.

Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com

Raquel Cona / Michaela Fawcett

KCSA Strategic Communications

rcona@kcsa.com / mfawcett@kcsa.com

