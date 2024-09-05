Lifetime Brands Announces Participation in the Sidoti Virtual Small-Cap Investor Conference

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Small-Cap Conference being held on September 18-19, 2024.



Lifetime Brands’ Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will present virtually on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 9:15am ET. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/.

Additionally, management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Lifetime Brands’ management, please contact your Sidoti conference representative or reach out to investor relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

MZ North America

Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore

Main: 203-741-8811

LCUT@mzgroup.us

