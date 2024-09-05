AILE INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into iLearningEngines, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of iLearningEngines, Inc. (“iLearningEngines” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AILE). Investors who purchased iLearningEngines securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AILE .



Investigation Details

On August 29, 2024, iLearningEngines became the subject of a report by Hindenburg Research focusing on its accounting practices and corporate governance. The report states, “the majority of iLearningEngines’ revenue doesn’t exist, and that its relationship with the mystery ‘Technology Partner’ is merely a conduit for falsifying its financials.” Following this news, iLearningEngines stock dropped almost 60% on that same day during intraday trading.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased iLearningEngines securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

