SCC Receives $400,000 NSF Grant to Enhance Advanced Manufacturing Training in Southeastern Two-Year Colleges

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartanburg Community College (SCC) is proud to announce the receipt of a $400,000 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) through the newly established NSF-EPIIC (Enabling Partnerships to Increase Innovation Capacity) grant program. This significant funding will support SCC's innovative project, "BOOST: Building Opportunities for Outstanding Skills Training in Advanced Manufacturing for Southeastern Two-Year Colleges."The BOOST project is designed to strengthen the connection between two-year colleges and the advanced manufacturing industry, fostering a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to meet the demands of the modern workforce. The primary objectives of the BOOST project include:1. Building Institutional Connections: Establishing strong partnerships between two-year colleges and advanced manufacturing businesses and industries, ensuring that educational programs align with industry needs.2. Increasing Staff Capacity: Expanding the college's ability to develop and maintain these partnerships by employing dedicated staff focused on partnership development and collaboration.3. Optimizing Processes and Programming: Creating and sharing toolkits, models, and other resources representing best practices in advanced manufacturing education, allowing other institutions to replicate successful strategies.SCC is collaborating with two other esteemed two-year colleges—Tidewater Community College in Virginia and Northeast State Community College in Tennessee—on this groundbreaking project. Together, these institutions will work to develop and implement strategies that enhance skills training and workforce readiness across the Southeastern United States.“Our region is a global powerhouse in advanced manufacturing, and the Chasers of Spartanburg Community College are proud to lead efforts to further advance a robust talent pipeline, provide unmatched productivity, and elevate individual prosperity,” said Dr. Michael Mikota, President of SCC. “Our NSF-EPIIC BOOST project will further enhance connections with industry partners while also ensuring that our students will be able to chase their dreams with the unique knowledge and skills needed in today’s competitive and ever-changing workplace.”The NSF-EPIIC grant program is designed to enable partnerships that increase innovation capacity, and SCC is honored to be among the inaugural recipients. This funding will play a crucial role in advancing SCC’s mission to deliver high-quality education and training that meets the evolving needs of both students and employers.About Spartanburg Community College:Strategically located across one of the most economically vibrant regions in the United States, Spartanburg Community College (SCC), home of the proud Chasers, is driving the economy forward while empowering thousands of students to "Dream it, Chase it, and Live it."Founded in 1963, SCC is South Carolina’s fastest growing public college and prides itself in providing unrivaled access to transformational experiences. At SCC, you can chase your dreams online or at five beautifully manicured campuses, encompassing 245 acres punctuated by over one million square feet of state-of-the-art facilities that offer access to more than 80 different innovative programs.

