Biden-Harris Administration Kicks Off National Recovery Month with Walk for Recovery and Gallery of Hope

Today, leaders from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) joined recovery advocates to kick off observance of the 35th National Recovery Month at the second annual SAMHSA Walk for Recovery. The National Walk for Recovery supports and celebrates recovery from substance use and/or mental health conditions while reducing stigma.

In addition to hosting the walk, SAMHSA published the Gallery of Hope which features over 250 visual art entries submitted to the Art of Recovery project. The gallery highlights the transformative impact of art on mental health and substance use recovery.

“When people struggle with mental health challenges and addiction, it impacts all of us. Recovery is attainable for anyone battling mental health challenges and substance use disorder – but nobody should have to go through recovery alone. Together we can help individuals and communities make treatment and recovery accessible to everyone,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We must work harder to understand and show compassion for people who are struggling with addiction. We must do more to push back against stigma that prevents so many people from getting the help they need.”

“We recognize and celebrate the tens of millions of Americans on the path of recovery, and those providing support, care, and encouragement, including those who have walked the path themselves,” said HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm. “There should be no wrong door for seeking help when someone is struggling with their mental health or substance use. We work with partners every day to make resources available, pursue innovative mental health and substance misuse prevention strategies, and support the behavioral health workers who are on the front lines. We will continue to do our best to ensure the American public knows where to turn for help and that we’ll do all we can to support their recovery journey.”

“Today’s walk was a powerful reminder of recovery’s power of hope and healing,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “SAMHSA will continue to lift the voices of people with lived and living experience. Together, we can chip away at the stigma surrounding substance use and mental health challenges, and connect people with services and supports along their recovery journeys.”

Recovery Month, observed every September since 1989, promotes evidence-based substance use disorder and mental health treatment and recovery support practices and serves as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of tens of millions of people in recovery and reduce stigma surrounding substance use and mental health issues. Over 65 million people consider themselves in recovery from substance use and/or mental health issues according to the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), among adults 18 or older in America,. SAMHSA’s National Recovery Month Toolkit is available online and features recovery resources, social media assets, and weekly themes and messaging.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. If you are ready to locate a treatment facility or provider, you can go directly to FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357).

Reporters with questions should send inquiries to media@samhsa.hhs.gov.