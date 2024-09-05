Update No. 4: Suspect in 2022 Springfield homicide extradited to Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Suspect in 2022 Springfield homicide extradited to Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, Vermont (Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024) — Paul Lachapelle Jr., the suspect in the 2022 fatal shooting of 38-year-old Justin Gilliam in Springfield, has been returned to Vermont to face charges.

Following his arrest in New Hampshire late last month, Lachapelle, 28, of Littleton, New Hampshire, waived extradition and was brought back to Vermont on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. He is currently in the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections and is jailed without bail. His arraignment on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder is pending in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction. The hearing is expected to occur at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 3, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2022***

A suspect has been arrested on murder charges related to the fatal shooting more than two years ago of a 38-year-old man from Springfield, Vermont.

The Vermont State Police obtained an arrest warrant Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, for Paul Lachapelle Jr., 28, of Littleton, New Hampshire, on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charges arise from the homicide of Justin Gilliam, who was found deceased June 6, 2022, on Greeley Road in Springfield.

The New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday, Aug. 28, located Lachapelle in Lisbon and took him into custody as a fugitive from justice based on the Vermont warrant. NHSP received assistance from the Littleton (New Hampshire) Police Department and U.S. Probation and Parole’s New Hampshire District.

Lachapelle, who lived in Springfield, Vermont, at the time of Gilliam’s killing, was jailed pending an initial court appearance in New Hampshire that is expected to be held sometime Thursday, Aug. 29. Further details will be provided when available by the New Hampshire State Police.

VSP’s investigation determined the homicide was related to a dispute among several individuals involved in illegal drug trafficking.

Once Lachapelle is extradited to Vermont, he will face the murder charges in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction.

No additional details are available from the Vermont State Police at this time. The affidavit of probable cause is filed with the court. Lachapelle’s arraignment in Vermont will be scheduled once the extradition process is complete.

***Update No. 2, 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022***

The Vermont State Police has completed notification of next of kin and is able to identify the victim in this incident as Justin Gilliam, 38, of Springfield, Vermont.

***Update No. 1, 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022***

An autopsy was performed Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington on the adult man found deceased Monday on Greeley Road in Springfield.

The autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is a homicide.

The Vermont State Police continues to work to identify the victim’s next of kin to provide notification of death. Investigators will release the victim’s identity following notification to relatives.

The investigation into this homicide remains active and ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or submit a tip anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available. The state police will continue to provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Initial news release, 5:15 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022***

Members of the Vermont State Police in conjunction with the Springfield Police Department are investigating a suspicious death reported Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022, in Springfield.

The investigation began when Springfield police received a call at 12:18 p.m. Monday from a resident who lives in the area of Greeley Road reporting that what appeared to be the body of a deceased adult man was found alongside the road, in the area of 99 Greeley Road. Springfield police requested assistance from the Vermont State Police at about 1:10 p.m. Monday.

At this time the investigation is in its initial stages and includes members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. The road is closed just east of 99 Greeley Road in the area of Spencer Brook.

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -