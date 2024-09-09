Talkin' Live with Lamar Bearden' Expands, Offering Further Reach for New TV Audiences

The Talkin’ Live team utilizes the latest audio/video technology to produce cost-effective promotional and original video content and offer a wide range of choices for post-production video editing. Studio clients will benefit from skilled video editors c

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talkin’ Live Broadcast Studio is excited to announce its expansion to reach audiences across the United States through both Online and Network TV Broadcasting. This move marks a significant milestone for the station as it aims to provide quality programming to viewers nationwide.‘Talkin’ Live’ with Lamar Bearden, the popular show known for its engaging discussions on current events, has recently been prominently featured on the front page of the Catoosa News. This recognition highlights the show’s growing influence and its commitment to providing a platform for open and honest dialogue.As the creator and host of "Talkin’ Live," which currently broadcasts on the NBC affiliate station in Nashville, Bearden has already captured the attention of millions, reaching 2.8 million homes with his unique blend of insightful interviews, entertainment, and community-focused content. The success of "Talkin’ Live" has established Bearden as a respected figure in the broadcasting industry, known for his ability to connect with audiences and bring important stories to light.The Talkin’ Live Broadcast Studio is building on the success of "Talkin’ Live," offering a diverse range of programming that caters to the interests and needs of the local community. Bearden's vision for the station includes a mix of news, talk shows, entertainment, and educational programming, all designed to inform, inspire, and entertain viewers."I'm incredibly excited about this new chapter in my career," said Bearden. "Launching these new stations is an opportunity to not only expand our reach but also to create a platform that truly reflects the voices and stories of this community. I believe in the power of television to make a positive impact, and I'm committed to using this platform to uplift and empower our viewers."The Talkin’ Live team utilizes the latest audio/ video technology to produce cost-effective promotional and original video content and offer a wide range of choices for post-production video editing. Studio clients will benefit from skilled video editors capable of accommodating any creative or technical need.For more information or to receive a station Media Kit, please visit TalkinLive.com or follow us on social media for the latest updates.*For Media Inquiries: **Lamar Bearden423-290-9194Lamar@Talkinlive.com###

