Certified Financial Group Wins 2024 Best of Florida Award

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Financial Group (CFG) is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 2024 Best of Florida Award, a recognition presented by GuideFlorida.com. CFG is extremely proud and thankful to each person who voted for them. Founded in 1976, CFG has grown from humble beginnings into one of the largest independent financial planning firms in Central Florida. Over the past five decades, CFG has helped their clients to and through retirement, supported by a team of 17 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERprofessionals with nearly 400 years of combined experience.The Best of Florida Awards highlight businesses and organizations that excel in serving their communities. What makes these awards particularly meaningful is that winners are chosen by the people who know them best—those who have experienced their services firsthand. For CFG, this award is a powerful reminder of why they serve the Central Florida community and beyond. CFG wouldn’t be where they are today if it weren’t for their amazing clients.“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by our clients and the broader community,” says Joe Bert, CFP, AIF, founder and CEO of Certified Financial Group. “Our mission has always been to provide knowledgeable and ethical financial guidance, and this award reaffirms that we’re on the right path.” CFG’s success is deeply rooted in its unwavering commitment to its clients. Their CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERprofessionals serve as dedicated partners in their clients' financial journeys, providing expert guidance in areas such as investment planning, retirement planning, and estate planning. Each advisor at CFG is also a fiduciary, meaning they have a legal and ethical obligation to act in their client’s best interests.This client-focused philosophy has been the cornerstone of CFG’s growth. By adhering to a strict code of ethics and exceeding continuing education requirements, CFG’s professionals aim to deliver advice that is both thorough, current, and relevant to each client’s personal situation. Receiving the 2024 Best of Florida Award is not just an accolade for CFG; it reflects the enduring values they have cultivated over nearly five decades. As CFG continues to expand and adapt to the ever-evolving financial landscape, its commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals remains as strong as ever.CFG’s journey serves as a powerful reminder that true success is built on a foundation of trust, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to doing what’s right. With this latest achievement, CFG looks forward to a future filled with continued growth and deeper relationships with the clients they are proud to serve.Disclosures: Financial planning and investment management offered for a fee through Certified Advisory Corp, a registered investment advisor. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification mark Certified Financial Plannerand CFP. Best of Florida is a reader-voted poll highlighting the best in Florida in a variety of categories. CFG was voted one of the 2024 Best in Florida in the Financial Advisors category and did not pay to participate in this poll. Neither rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications, nor the achievement of any designation or certification, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if CFG, is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers. No ranking should be construed as a current or past endorsement of CFG, by any of its clients.

