Statement from Secretary Becerra on Lowered Rate of Youth E-Tobacco Use at Lowest in a Decade

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement in response to newly released data on youth e-tobacco use:

“Youth e-cigarette use has dropped to its lowest level in a decade. That’s a big deal. And it’s no accident. It’s a hopeful sign that Americans have gotten wise to the risks of these products among youth and the marketing used by some to target our kids. I applaud our teams at the FDA and CDC for their part in preventing, educating, and enforcing when it comes to these and other tobacco products. From day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken its responsibility to protect our kids seriously.”