Schedule Change for Disaster Recovery Centers in Manatee, Sarasota Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Disaster Recovery Centers in Manatee and Sarasota counties will be closed on Sundays starting Sept. 8. 

The centers will operate 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Center locations:

Manatee County
Lakewood Ranch Library
16410 Rangeland Pkwy.
Bradenton, FL 34211
Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Sarasota County
Sarasota Christian Church
2923 Ashton Rd.
Sarasota, FL 34231
Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Saturday

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

