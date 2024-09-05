Schedule Change for Disaster Recovery Centers in Manatee, Sarasota Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Disaster Recovery Centers in Manatee and Sarasota counties will be closed on Sundays starting Sept. 8. The centers will operate 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Center locations: Manatee County

Lakewood Ranch Library

16410 Rangeland Pkwy.

Bradenton, FL 34211

Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Saturday Sarasota County

Sarasota Christian Church

2923 Ashton Rd.

Sarasota, FL 34231

Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Saturday For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc. For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.