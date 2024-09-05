Local companies are coming together to bring Garage Beer™ to Idaho and giving away a decked out man cave in the process.

Boise, Idaho, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garage Beer™, an Ohio-based brewery owned by the Kelce brothers, is coming to Idaho. CBH Homes is excited to team up with them and locally-owned Hayden Beverage to launch a popup experience like no other.

CBH Homes has designed a custom Garage Beer™ Man Cave built by Stor-Mor Sheds, decked out by CBH, and they are giving it away in honor of this new partnership.

“This isn’t just a shed. This is a spot for you to chill, shoot some hoops, and live the good life with a fully-stickered and hopefully stocked with Garage Beer™ fridge,” said Arielle McCormick, CBH’s Creative Director and designer of the Man Cave. “The winner of the Man Cave will be the talk of the neighborhood.”

The Man Cave is complete with a custom painted roll up garage door and hand painted mural wall. Tons of storage for tools and bar seating completes the space.

“Connection with friends and family—that’s what life’s all about, right? That is the highest and best use of beer. Connecting with our friends at CBH and Garage Beer™ generated the idea of this promotion. Now, a lucky winner is about to score a unique platform to create connections, thanks to CBH and Garage Beer™!" said Andy Mitchell, President of Hayden Beverage.

The community is invited to join the party and stop by CBH On the Block every Saturday in September from 12-4 pm to enter-to-win the custom Garage Beer™ Man Cave, see it in person and of course, grab free food. You can also find QR codes in select Albertson locations to enter-to-win.

Stay tuned as CBH Homes and Hayden Beverage get ready to launch the first Garage Beer™ popup event.

Winner of the Garage Beer™ Man Cave will be announced October 11th, 2024. Visit cbhhomes.com/on-the-block for complete details and giveaway terms and conditions.

About Garage Beer™ :

This Ohio-based company brews classic, light, refreshing beer that tastes like beer. Oh, we should mention, the company is owned by the Kelce brothers. https://drinkgaragebeer.com/

About Hayden Beverage :

Family-owned and operated since 1970, Hayden Beverage Company is a leading distributor of beer, wine, Red Bull, and premium non-alcoholic beverages, with coverage throughout Idaho, Montana, and Eastern WA. Driven by their mission to be the best executing distributor in the Northwest, of any product, they provide top-tier products and unparalleled service with a legacy of high execution and a commitment to innovation.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

