One Stop Consulting Shop, LLC Wins a 2024 Best of Florida Award

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Stop Consulting Shop, LLC, a leading provider of accounting and tax services, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Best of Florida Award. This recognition, presented by GuidetoFlorida.com, highlights the company’s exceptional contributions to the business community and its unwavering commitment to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs thrive.The Best of Florida Awards, an annual celebration hosted by GuidetoFlorida.com, recognizes businesses that have made a significant impact within their industries and communities. This year, One Stop Consulting Shop emerged as a standout among the nominees, winning the award by an overwhelming number of customer votes. The award reflects not only the company’s expertise but also the trust and satisfaction of its clientele.Founded and led by Ivy Fivey, CEO and CFO, One Stop Consulting Shop has built a reputation for delivering "simple, effective, and affordable solutions" for accounting, bookkeeping, and tax services. With over 15 years of local government experience in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach municipalities, Ivy brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the company. Her impressive academic background includes a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, a Specialization in Policy Analysis, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Magna Cum Laude, from Florida International University. Ivy also holds several professional certifications, including Accredited Small Business Consultant (AASBC) and Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor (Intuit).Under Ivy’s guidance, One Stop Consulting Shop has remained steadfast in its mission to guide businesses from start-up to success. "Turning puzzles into pictures is what we do – taking those complex pieces of your business and bringing them into balance so you can see the big picture and understand what’s going on right now to better plan for tomorrow," Ivy explains. This commitment to simplifying the complexities of business has made the company a trusted partner for clients across the nation.One Stop Consulting Shop’s innovative approach includes a fully virtual and encrypted platform, allowing them to serve clients in all states while maintaining strong, personal relationships. "We know that virtual does not mean disconnected," says Ivy. The company utilizes video messages, Teams, and Zoom to ensure that clients receive the same level of care and attention as they would in a face-to-face setting.Winning the 2024 Best of Florida Award is a significant milestone for One Stop Consulting Shop. As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its goal of being the trusted partner that businesses rely on, navigating the complexities of accounting and tax services with ease.

