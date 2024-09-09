Crystal Tones® Alchemy Crystal Singing Bowls® Deliver Immersive Sound Bath Experience

Leaders in the sound and vibrational wellness space, combining unique elements to naturally create powerful tonality, resonance, and transcendence.

MURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crystal Tones, the most sought-after premium singing bowl company in the world, hones the spiritual harmony of the natural elements to give life to its one-of-a-kind Alchemy Crystal Singing Bowls. In a market of mass-manufactured products, even those intended for healing and meditation, Crystal Toneshas come to be regarded as the definitive luxury line of singing bowls. The luxury status is earned because each and every instrument has a unique tone and resonance imparted by the alchemization of quartz, precious gemstones and precious earth metals - such as rubies, platinum and gold. These materials are fused together by a proprietary process applied by artisans resulting in the most sought after and highest vibrational instruments in the world. This process and the powerful qualities of Crystal Tones Alchemy Crystal Singing Bowlscannot be found, heard, experienced or replicated by any other sound or vibrational instrument in the world.“Our Alchemy Crystal Singing Bowls are not manufactured; they are birthed into the world. Few people really understand the creation process behind singing bowls, but it is absolutely and fundamentally what distinguishes all other singing bowls from those brought into existence by Crystal Tones. Each is lovingly crafted as a being that conveys energy, sound and beauty as reflected by nature, giving it its own distinctive look, feel and pure resonance. There is a unique constellation of elements in each particular bowl. Each has a unique look and tonality and resonance,” said Paul Flett, Head of Brand and Business Development of Crystal Tones“People who enter Crystal Tones showrooms, spas or wellness centers that carry the Alchemy Crystal Singing Bowls – even those who are not familiar or practiced in sound bathing – find that a particular bowl speaks to them. Over time people form a deep lifelong connection with their bowls. Our fine craftmanship and the high quality of materials used along with the precision skillset of our team, Crystal Tones Alchemy Crystal Singing Bowls are able to be carefully repaired, unlike any other singing bowl product available on the market.” shares Paul Flett, Head of Brand and Business Development of Crystal TonesCrystal Tonessinging bowls are available online and in luxury showrooms , wellness and health centers, and spas from Big Sur to Barcelona to Berlin, Iceland to Los Angeles, Alberta to Amsterdam, Sydney to Singapore and major cities and wellness destinations around the world. For more information on products and pricing, visit Crystal Tonesonline and follow them on Instagram # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Crystal Tonesand to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

