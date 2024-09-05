AMO intercepts vessel transporting 3,687 pounds of cocaine into Vieques, Puerto Rico

FAJARDO, Puerto Rico – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) intercepted Wednesday a vessel attempting to smuggle 3,687 pounds (1,672.2 kilograms) of cocaine into the southern coast of the island of Vieques. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is $ 33 million.

"Through the dedication and precision of our CBP Air and Marine Operations agents, over 3,000 pounds of cocaine were intercepted, effectively stopping these harmful drugs from reaching our communities, “stated Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean. “This operation highlights our relentless commitment to border security and the protection of our citizens from the dangers of illicit narcotics."

In the early morning hours, a crew of AMO Marine Interdiction agents detected a vessel lights out near the southern coast of Vieques. The agents energized the blue lights and siren to which the vessel was intentionally beached on the shoreline by its occupants. The individuals immediately absconded to a nearby brushy area.

The Marine Interdiction agents were able to recover the boat from the shallow waters and tow to the Fajardo Marine Unit.

Inside the vessel 60 bales of cocaine were found. The Federal Bureu of Investigations took custody the contraband and the vessel for investigation.

In Fiscal Year 2023, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 1,004 arrests and 89,909 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, as well as the seizure or disruption of 256,883 pounds of cocaine, 2,049 pounds of fentanyl, 4,050 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,200 weapons, and $15.3 million.