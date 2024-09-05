Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on multiple warrants for violent crime, drug possession

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry encountered a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for alleged violent crime and drug-related felonies in the state of Texas.

“The safety of our communities remains our priority,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP officers successfully apprehended a dangerous individual and collaborated with several law enforcement agencies to bring him to justice.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, CBP officers at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred pedestrian Jaime Ruiz Villanueva, 25, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of multiple outstanding felony warrants. The warrants included homicide/murder sought by the Fort Worth Police Department, probation violation on an original possession of controlled substances charge sought by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and assault causing bodily injury to a family member sought by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. All three warrants were confirmed to be active. CBP officers transported Villanueva to Webb County jail to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.