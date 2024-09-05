Govenor Kelly Announces Second Round of Water Local Consult Meetings

Governor Laura Kelly announced today the dates for the second round of local consult meetings to gather input on strategies for implementing the 2022 Kansas Water Plan. The September meetings will build on the first round of local consult and Regional Advisory Committee meetings held earlier this summer. Kansans can RSVP for the second round of meetings here.

“Preserving the quality and quantity of our water is an existential issue for our state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These meetings will help build a program that provides the collective, coordinated action on water conservation and quality that communities across Kansas need, in both the short and long term.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback through facilitated group discussions about:

Updated investment scenarios based on feedback heard in round one;

What criteria are most important as investment strategies are evaluated to achieve the Plan’s long-term goals around aquifers, reservoirs, and water quality;

Setting objectives and identifying what Kansans think are reasonable actions to achieve them; and

Preferred revenue sources to meet the objectives.

The Kansas Water Office, Kansas Department of Agriculture, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment are conducting the local consult meetings Tuesday, Sept. 17 through Thursday, Sept. 19; Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 26; and Monday, Sept. 30. People are encouraged to attend a meeting in their geographic region of the state:

Local Consult Meeting Dates, Times (Central Time) and Locations

Tuesday, Sept. 17

9 a.m. - Noon

City Limits Convention Center

2227 S Range Ave

Colby, KS Tuesday, Sept. 24

9 a.m. - Noon

KHP Training Academy

2025 E Iron Ave

Salina, KS Wednesday, Sept. 18

9 a.m. - Noon

Boot Hill Conference Center

4100 W Comanche St

Dodge City, KS Wednesday, Sept. 25

9 a.m. - Noon

Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center

503 North Pine St

Pittsburg, KS Thursday, Sept. 19

9 a.m. - Noon

Hotel Topeka at City Center

1717 SW Topeka Blvd

Topeka, KS Thursday, Sept. 26

6 - 9 p.m.

Frontier Conference Center

350 Biddle Blvd

Leavenworth, KS Monday, Sept. 23

9 a.m. - Noon

Meridian Center

1420 E Broadway Ct

Newton, KS Monday, Sept. 30

9 a.m. - Noon

WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex

5015 E 29th St N

Wichita, KS

In addition to the in-person meetings, a virtual, on-demand meeting will be offered. Click here to sign up to receive information about when the online meeting is available.

More information about the Water Plan implementation effort and the first round of local consult meetings are available here.

Questions can be emailed to [email protected].

###



