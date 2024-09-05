CRL INVESTIGATION ALERT: Johnson Fistel LLP Investigates Charles River Laboratories’ Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.johnsonfistel.com), a shareholder rights law firm, announces its continuing investigation of whether certain directors and officers of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) breached their fiduciary duties to CRL and its shareholders.



What can I do? If you are a current Charles River shareholder, you may have legal claims that may be brought on behalf of the company, against CRL’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this notice or your legal rights, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

If you have continuously owned Charles River Laboratories International, shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/CharlesRiverLaboratoriesInternationalInc3

What is this about? In February 2023, Charles River was informed by the Department of Justice that in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, it had commenced a grand jury investigation into the company’s conduct regarding several shipments of non-human primates. In May 2023, the company also received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requesting information related to its sourcing of non-human primates.

Thereafter, on November 14, 2023, the lead plaintiffs in a securities fraud class action filed their amended complaint alleging that Charles River’s most senior officers misrepresented the company’s connection to indicted suppliers of Cambodian non-human primates (long-tailed macaques), while at the same time unloading more than $67 million of their personally held CRL shares.

Johnson Fistel LLP’s investigation seeks to determine whether Charles River’s senior officers or members of its board of directors harmed the company by breaching their fiduciary duties or otherwise violating securities laws in connection with the foregoing alleged conduct.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP : Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.