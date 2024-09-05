More than 90% of Ontarians say democracy is more important than ever, according to TVO poll

TVO to host public event on Gen Z and democracy on September 15

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent survey* by TVO Media Education Group (TVO) found that Ontarians hold a strong belief in the value of democracy. In addition to showing commitment to democratic values, the poll highlights the issues politicians will need to address if they are to win their votes, specifically, housing affordability, healthcare and cost of living.

Designed to capture the province’s current sentiment about democracy and pressing issues, TVO’s online survey found that over 90% of respondents believe democracy is more crucial now than ever. The survey also highlighted a generational gap with 98% of respondents aged 65 plus affirming that democracy is more important than ever, compared to 82% of young adults aged 18-24.

While the overall sentiment on democracy is consistently strong, there were generational differences in the ranking of top issues. Respondents were asked to rank the top election issues the next Ontario Government would need to address to get their votes. From a list that included issues such as freedom, crime, and artificial intelligence, respondents overwhelmingly opted for healthcare, housing, climate change, and cost of living as the issues they wanted prioritized. Other key findings include:

Healthcare emerged as the top issue for respondents aged 35 and above .

emerged as the top issue for respondents . Cost of living and housing affordability were the leading concerns for those under 35 .

and were the leading concerns for those . Climate change and the environment was the third most important issue overall and was prevalent amongst both younger and older cohorts.

"I find these numbers about the current state of democratic engagement hugely encouraging," says Steve Paikin, host of TVO Today Live. "I well remember a major survey from 30 countries taken exactly a year ago where only 57 per cent of young people aged 18 to 35 felt democracy was preferable to any other form of government, and 42 per cent said they were supportive of military rule. Those numbers were hugely troubling. If this cohort is our future --- and it is --- then we need them to be as invested in democracy as our older generations have been. Maybe this is an indication that they will be? Let's find out."

To explore the current state of democratic sentiment amongst youth, TVO will host an event on September 15, the International Day of Democracy, at the Hazel McCallion Central Library titled, "Will Gen Z Reboot Democracy?", as part of the TVO Today Live series. The discussion, moderated by Steve, will feature a panel of young civic leaders who will offer insight into where this generation may take us in the future. Steve will look to answer the question, will young people save democracy or look beyond it for another model?

Panelists include:

Cameron Davis, co-founder of the anti-Black racism initiative Black York Region Youth and former youth leader at the 2023 Children's General Assembly in Denmark.

co-founder of the anti-Black racism initiative Black York Region Youth and former youth leader at the 2023 Children's General Assembly in Denmark. Sara Rasikh , served as a spokesperson for the University of Toronto's student encampment for Palestine and is currently a graduate student at OISE.

, served as a spokesperson for the University of Toronto's student encampment for Palestine and is currently a graduate student at OISE. Wyatt Sharpe, a 15-year-old journalist and host of The Wyatt Sharpe Show on YouTube and The News Forum.

Kaneera Uthayakumaran , a volunteer with New Majority, a youth voting advocacy group, and an active participant in last year's initiative to urge the Mississauga City Council to revise its green development standards.

, a volunteer with New Majority, a youth voting advocacy group, and an active participant in last year's initiative to urge the Mississauga City Council to revise its green development standards. Bruce Yu, former student trustee for the York Region District School Board (YRDSB) and former Executive Director for the Federation of Canadian Secondary Students.

TVO Today Live will air a recording of the event on Sunday, September 22 at 7:00 pm ET on TVO.org, YouTube, TVO Today Smart TV app and TVO’s broadcast channel in Ontario.

TVO Today Live is made possible through the generous support of The Wilson Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and enrich Canada in education leadership, community, history and heritage, and public service. Visit the TVO Today Live series page and sign up for email updates to learn more.

Note *The TVO survey was conducted online among Ontario residents. A sample of 1,588 residents of Ontario were surveyed from July 24 to August 13, 2024.

