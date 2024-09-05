Conquer Every Workout With Incredible Sound: JLab Launches The Epic Sport ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds

Experience Unmatched Sound Quality with Hybrid Dual Drivers Featuring Knowles Balanced Armature Driver, and Hybrid Noise Cancelation with Over 52 Hours of Playtime, Cutting-Edge Technology with a Secure Sport Fit

Carlsbad, Calif, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, a leader in personal technology, is excited to introduce the Epic Sport ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds, in collaboration with Knowles, a pioneer in innovation and leading supplier of high-performance audio components. Making its debut at IFA 2024 in Berlin, these sport earbuds offer athletes and users who prefer an ear hook fit an unparalleled listening experience with superior sound quality, hybrid active noise cancelation, and an ultra-secure fit.

The Epic Sport ANC 3 delivers JLab’s best sounding sport earbud yet. Featuring a powerful combination of a 10mm dynamic driver and a Knowles balanced armature (BA) driver, these earbuds produce crystal-clear highs and deep, resonant lows. This dual-driver setup, combined with JLab’s signature sound tuning and the incorporation of the Knowles Preferred Listening Response Curve, creates an immersive audio experience that brings your favorite music to life.

With support for Hi-Res audio files, Bluetooth LE, and Spatial Audio, the Epic Sport ANC 3 offers exceptional sound quality and versatility. Further customize your listening experience with the JLab App, featuring multiple equalizer settings including JLab Signature, Knowles Curve, Bass Boost, and a customizable option.

“The Epic Sport ANC is just one more example of our team exceeding customer expectations by combining the best audio and technology into true wireless earbuds designed for everyone’s inner athlete. By combining Knowles’ renowned BAs with our custom-tuned dynamic drivers, we've crafted earbuds that set a new standard in audio,” said Win Carmer, CEO of JLab. “These are JLab’s best-sounding sport earbuds yet, delivering exceptional sound quality and comfort, whether you’re powering through a tough workout or simply enjoying your favorite music—all at an incredible value. Couple this with our innovative and patent pending dual touch sensor design this product is the most technologically advanced sport earbud ever made.”

Exceptional Sound with Knowles Technology

JLab’s Epic Sport ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds are designed to deliver clear and immersive sound, enhanced by Knowles’ advanced audio technology. Integrating Knowles’ BAs, originally developed for hearing aids, these earbuds offer superior sound quality with rich detail and clarity at upper frequencies, maintaining critical details in the music that other earbuds struggle to produce. This gives the listener an accurate representation of the music the artist created. The collaboration with Knowles ensures that listeners enjoy a full, vibrant audio and listening experience.

Extended Playtime and Seamless Connectivity

For those who desire noise control, the Epic Sport ANC 3 offers Hybrid Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology, as well as Be Aware Audio, allowing users to easily switch between blocking out distractions and staying aware of their surroundings.

These sport centric earbuds are built to last, with over 52 hours of total playtime, including 12 hours in the earbuds themselves. With ANC enabled, users can enjoy up to 42 hours of listening, ensuring that these earbuds will keep up with even the most demanding active routines.

Thanks to multipoint technology, the Epic Sport ANC 3 allows users to connect to any two devices simultaneously, making it easy to switch between calls, music, and workouts without missing a beat.

User-Friendly Design and Customization

The Epic Sport ANC 3 is not only about performance but also about convenience and personalization. Swipe and touch controls offer easy operation, while the IP66 sweat-resistant build ensures the earbuds can endure the most rigorous workouts. With three charging options—wireless charging, an integrated USB-C cable, and a USB-C port—users have the flexibility to charge their earbuds the way that suits them best.

Further customization is possible through the JLab App, where users can access the multi-band EQ, select noise cancelation levels, program workout timers and adjust swipe/touch controls, tailoring the earbuds to their specific needs.

Featured at IFA 2024

The JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds will be featured at IFA 2024, one of the world’s premier consumer electronics trade shows, held in Berlin from September 6th to 10th. Attendees can experience firsthand why these earbuds are the ultimate choice for athletes and active listeners alike.

Pricing and Availability

The Epic Sport ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds is available online later this month in the US, UK and Germany for $99.99 /£ 99.99/ €119.99 at www.jlab.com and other online retailers. The Epic Sport ANC 3 will be available at retail in October.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information, visit www.jlab.com.

