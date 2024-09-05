DEADLINE ALERT for STM, DAVA, MEI, and OM: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM)

Class Period: January 25, 2024 – July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company did not truly have appropriate visibility to generate the guidance it put forth; (2) the Company failed to appropriately analyze the visibility it did have, or otherwise the Company was simply not truly equipped to handle the ongoing challenges in its end-market industries as they had projected; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

STMicroelectronics shareholder

Endava, plc (NYSE: DAVA)

Class Period: May 23, 2023 – February 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) demand for the Company’s services was declining; (2) the Company’s clients delayed or canceled projects; (3) as a result, the Company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Endava shareholder

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI)

Class Period: June 23, 2022 – March 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete the Company’s transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (2) that the Company’s attempts to replace its GM center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMS, in particular in the EV space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of the Company’s strategic plans; (3) that the Company’s manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (4) that the Company had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing the Company from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; (5) that, as a result, the Company was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted EPS guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales CAGR represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Methode Electronics shareholder

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)

Class Period: August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Tablo products were marketed for continuous renal replacement therapy, which is not one of the indications approved by the FDA; (2) that, as a result, Outset Medical was reasonably likely to submit an additional 510(k) application for the Tablo products; (3) that there was a substantial risk that the Company would cease sales of the Tablo products pending FDA approval of additional indications; (4) that Outset Medical lacked the sales team and process to execute on the ramp of Tablo sales; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Outset shareholder

