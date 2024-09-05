Attorney General James Protects New Yorkers from AI-Created Election Misinformation

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released a guide, called “Protecting New Yorkers from AI-Generated Election Misinformation,” to help identify and report misinformation generated by artificial intelligence (AI) about the upcoming November elections. Artificial intelligence tools can be used to create fake or misleading videos, images, or audio that impersonate people or candidates and spread misinformation to try to impact voters. Fake content created by artificial intelligence can be used to cause confusion and, when spread rapidly and widely through social media platforms, can have a profound impact on voters’ actions. The guide released today by Attorney General James offers New Yorkers tips on how to spot fake content, report it, and seek accurate information about the elections.

“New Yorkers deserve to be well-informed, not misinformed, about their choices for the upcoming November elections,” said Attorney General James. “AI-created deepfakes that spread lies about candidates, policy proposals, and even where New Yorkers can access the polls all represent a dangerous threat to democracy. The guide my office created will be a useful resource to help voters better identify AI-generated misinformation, and to empower them to arrive at the polls with accurate information about the elections and the candidate they wish to support. I urge New Yorkers to be more careful about the sources they use and the information they consume about the elections.”

The guide created by Attorney General James includes examples of how AI-generated materials can be used by bad actors to spread misinformation and sow doubt into the electoral process. The guide also includes tips on how to be vigilant against AI-generated deepfakes, and how to avoid spreading misinformation through social media. AI tools can be used by bad actors to create real-looking photographs, videos, or audio recordings of a person without their knowledge or consent. This fake content, known as deepfakes, can appear to show someone making statements that they never made, or taking actions that they never did. Deepfakes may aim to deceive voters about candidates, eligibility to vote, and where, when, or how to vote. For example, deepfakes might circulate fake audio clips using someone’s real voice instructing people to take certain actions or sharing misleading information.

To protect New Yorkers from AI-generated misinformation related to the elections, Attorney General urges New Yorkers to:

Consult New York state and local boards of elections for information and questions about where, when, or how to vote, as well as your eligibility to vote. The OAG will operate an Election Protection Hotline, which voters can contact to ask questions and file complaints during the voting period.

Do not rely on chatbots to answer questions about elections or voting.

If you encounter social media content that you think is a deepfake, report it on the platform.

If you come across information about elections or voting from unofficial sources, verify it with official sources and encourage others to do the same.

Be skeptical of images, audio, and video circulating online about the elections, candidates, or their campaigns. If you see emotionally charged, sensational, and surprising content, be especially cautious. Remember that it may be fake.

Do not share content that you suspect may be fake unless you can verify that it is real.

Deepfakes can leave clues showing they are fake, but the technology is getting better all the time and fakes are harder to spot. The absence of clues is not a guarantee that the content is real.

Although sometimes there are disclosures that content is AI-generated, often AI-generated content is not labeled as such.

There are tools for detecting AI-generated content, but these are not always accurate.

If you receive a phone call with information about voting or elections, be mindful that the information may be inaccurate or fake. Remember to verify information with official sources.

Report misinformation about elections or voting to our office.

Attorney General James urges New Yorkers seeing misleading or inaccurate information about the elections, particularly misinformation concerning the time, place and manner of voting, to contact her office by filing an online complaint. When submitting the complaint form, please select “Other” and enter “Election Misinformation” for the complaint topic, and please include a copy of the misleading or inaccurate content.

Attorney General James has been a leader in protecting voting rights, in New York state and throughout the nation. In August 2024, Attorney General James successfully defended New York’s Early Mail Voter Act to allow all authorized registered voters to apply to vote by mail for any election in which they were eligible to participate. In April 2024, Attorney General James secured up to $1.25 million from two conspiracy theorists who intimidated Black voters in New York with menacing robocalls. Before every general and primary election, Attorney General James issues alerts to ensure New Yorkers are aware of their voting rights and encourages New Yorkers to contact OAG’s Election Protection Hotline for assistance with voting. Attorney General James has also been on the forefront of protecting New Yorkers from threats posed by emerging technologies.

This matter is being co-handled by Assistant Attorney General Jina John of the Bureau of Internet and Technology, Assistant Attorney General Derek Borchardt, and Section Chief Lindsay McKenzie, both of the Civil Rights Bureau. The Bureau of Internet and Technology is part of the Division of Economic Justice and is led by Bureau Chief Kim Berger and Deputy Bureau Chief Clark Russell and overseen by Chief Deputy Attorney General Chris D’Angelo. The Civil Rights Bureau is part Division of Social Justice and is led by Bureau Chief Sandra Park and Deputy Bureau Chief Travis England and overseen by Chief Deputy Attorney General Meghan Faux. Both the Divisions of Economic Justice and Social Justice are overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.