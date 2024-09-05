Allied Solutions Collaborates with PCMI to Enhance Lender Compliance Services

Optimizing the accuracy, efficiency, and quality of lender compliance for lenders, dealerships, and BPO organizations

CHICAGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCMI (Policy Claims Management International), the industry’s preferred technology partner for automotive and consumer extended warranty administration solutions, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Allied Solutions (Allied) to enhance and modernize lender compliance services with the launch of PCMI’s TruComply™ platform .



Allied is one of the largest providers of insurance, lending, risk management, and data-driven solutions to financial institutions in North America. With heightened regulatory scrutiny on finance and insurance (F&I) compliance, lenders, dealerships, and business process outsourcing (BPO) organizations face intensified pressure to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

“This collaboration is evidence of just how deeply PCMI and Allied understand the demand for a comprehensive lender compliance solution,” said Pete Hilger, CEO at Allied . “Although the FTC CARS Rule is facing some challenges, lenders are already feeling the pressure in maintaining compliance with GAP policy refunds. PCMI’s TruComply will provide the necessary tools to ensure that lenders and lender BPO services are better positioned to mitigate litigious situations.”

TruComply is poised to revolutionize lender compliance by streamlining the F&I product cancellation and refund process while ensuring compliance for lenders. TruComply automates refund quotes with access to the largest provider network and delivers seamless payment distributions with compliance verification.

"TruComply was carefully designed to meet the evolving regulatory lender compliance requirements," said Mark Nagelvoort, CEO at PCMI. “We see TruComply providing a modern experience for managing policy refunds, compliance verification, and for ensuring industry compliance on behalf of lenders, dealers, and providers.”

For more information, complete the contact form on our website or reach out to Laura Scahill, Director of Marketing , at laura.scahill@pcmicorp.com .

About Allied Solutions (Allied)

Allied Solutions is one of the largest providers of insurance, lending, risk management, and data driven solutions to financial institutions. Allied Solutions uses technology-based solutions customized to meet the needs of 6,000 clients along with a portfolio of innovative products and services from a wide variety of providers. Allied Solutions is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with regional offices in Florida, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Texas. Allied Solutions is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Securian Financial Group. Visit alliedsolutions.net to learn more.

About PCMI

PCMI is the leading provider of technology solutions for the finance and insurance (F&I) and consumer product markets. Our modern cloud-based platform empowers third-party administrators, dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and lenders to revolutionize their extended warranty, service contract, and refund payment management. With a team of over 200 experts across our global offices, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled service and innovation, ensuring our clients stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving markets. Learn more about PCMI at https://www.pcmicorp.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597

