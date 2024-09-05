Fastn wins HP and secures funding round to lead the composable business revolution

Fastn is enabling businesses to rapidly integrate existing solutions and streamline operations with unprecedented flexibility and efficiency. HP adopts Fastn to enhance operational agility by orchestrating disparate systems addressing critical data accuracy and security needs.

Austin, Texas, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastn , is redefining how enterprise approach software application development with its innovative composable architecture platform, announced a $2.6M Seed funding round today. The round was led by LiveOak Ventures and Antler, positioning Fastn at the forefront of enabling composable architecture, with backing from notable investors, including Netlify Co-Founder and MACH Alliance executive board member Chris Bach and Loop Co-Founder Kyle Hency.

As the digital transformation landscape evolves, Fastn offers a transformative solution to seamlessly compose and connect modular components, setting a new standard for flexibility and efficiency in composable application development.

“Each era of application architecture has required a new platform to integrate between components,” said Creighton Hicks, partner at LiveOak Ventures. “Composable – or headless – architecture is rapidly gaining mindshare, yet enterprises struggle to adopt it and rely on custom code to connect components. Fastn is uniquely positioned to be this new platform, enabling enterprises to easily adopt composable architecture.”





Fastn is setting a new standard for flexibility and efficiency in composable application development.

The evolution of enterprise IT began with monolithic systems (pre-2000s), where TIBCO led in data integration. While these systems were powerful, they struggled with scalability and adaptability as business demands grew. The 2000s introduced Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA), with MuleSoft’s Platform emerging as a leader in API integration. SOA improved modularity but faced challenges with complex orchestration and limited flexibility. The 2010s saw the rise of microservices, which enhanced application development through API-centric and event-driven designs. However, this approach introduced significant complexity and difficulties in achieving seamless integration and observability.1

Today, composable architecture2 (late 2010s to early 2020s) is being transformed by Fastn. Leveraging AI, Fastn simplifies the process of composing and connecting modular components, focusing on reusability, adaptability, and observability. Instead of custom-building applications from scratch, businesses can now rapidly compose and connect existing solutions, break down silos, and streamline their technology stacks.





Khalid Muaydh, founder and CEO at Fastn

Founded in March 2023, the company launched its proof-of-concept just a few months later and began to speedily acquire early adopter beta users. “Fastn is redefining application development for the modern enterprise,” said Khalid Muaydh, founder and CEO at Fastn. “Our platform transforms the way businesses create and integrate composable applications, offering a flexible and efficient approach. We're leading the charge in composable architecture, driving the future of enterprise software.”

Chris Bach, board member at MACH Alliance which offers a check-mark for enterprise-software, commented: "Composability is the future of development, though it comes with its own set of challenges. While it offers tremendous potential, the complexities of orchestration and operation involved can hinder progress if not done right. Fastn’s mission is promising, as it aims to address something that is core for these challenges head-on, simplifying composing applications and enabling developers to focus on what truly matters—crafting exceptional user experiences.”

Fastn’s no-code/low-code platform makes complex integrations straightforward, enabling organizations to innovate and adapt with unprecedented speed. The ability to orchestrate different data sources together allows Fastn to address real-time data accuracy, which recent research has shown is, alongside data security, one of the top two most important factors for computer users.3

HP, a leading Fortune 100 company, has adopted Fastn's composable platform to enhance its composable application development process. "Fastn has enabled us to connect our APIs with our customers' applications and infrastructure, drastically reducing our time-to-market. With Fastn, what used to take weeks and months now takes hours and days" said Gaurav Roy, VP of Engineering at HP. “Leveraging Fastn, we've eliminated development bottlenecks and significantly expanded the customer environments we address, connected disparate systems more efficiently, and significantly the scale our application can handle. By white-labeling aspects of Fastn within our UI, we've empowered our customers with guided, self-serve capabilities, allowing us to meet their evolving needs.Backed by robust security and SOC-2, Fastn provides enterprise-grade assurance that HP requires to scale securely.”

Prerna Sharma, general partner at Antler, commented, “Fastn is now positioned to build the defining solution that will change the way engineers compose workflows and orchestrate real-time data, surpassing existing traditional iPaaS solutions.”

With recent enterprise contracts and growing user base, Fastn is now open for public access, and is inviting developers to start building with Fastn today. In the coming months, Fastn will expand its platform with enhanced AI agent capabilities, empowering users to orchestrate multiple APIs with AI-driven automation. The company is using this momentum to grow the team—interested candidates can apply here .

About Fastn

Founded in March 2023 by Khalid Muaydh, Fastn is a leading no-code platform allowing anyone to integrate and orchestrate multiple data sources in a single, unified API. Based in Austin, Texas, Fastn enables developers to build and connect APIs in minutes, dramatically accelerating time-to-market. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies, Fastn is breaking down barriers to data integration. Learn more at www.Fastn.ai .

About Antler

Antler is the investor backing the world’s most driven founders, from day zero to greatness. Founded on the belief that people innovating is the key to building a better future, we partner with people across six continents to launch and scale high-potential startups that address meaningful opportunities and challenges. Knowing that exceptional founders can come from anywhere with any background, we have offices in 27 cities, including Austin, New York, London, Berlin, Stockholm, Bangalore, Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, and Sydney. Our global community backs people from the beginning with co-founder matching, deep business model validation, initial capital, expansion support, and follow-on funding. Fueled by a personal passion that goes beyond traditional investing, we have helped create and invested in more than 1000+ startups across a wide range of industries and technologies, with the goal of backing more than 6,000 by 2030. Learn more at https://www.antler.co/

About LiveOak Ventures

LiveOak Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas. With 25 years of successful venture investing in Texas, the founders of LiveOak have helped create nearly $5 billion of enterprise value. LiveOak is a complete life cycle investor focused on technology and technology-enabled service companies. With nearly $500M under management and led/co-led over 60 high-growth investments in Texas-based leaders, such as AmplifAI, DISCO (NYSE: LAW), Eventus, Homeward, Osano, SchooLinks, Take Command Health, and many more. The firm was honored at the inaugural Austin A-List Awards in 2022 as the Venture Capital Firm of the Year and received the Austin Gives Charitable Champion award.

