MELTRIC® to Showcase Dependable Switch-Rated Plugs and Receptacles at IMTS 2024

MELTRIC will participate in the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2024. Booth 135335, September 9 -1 14, 2024.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC, a leading provider of innovative electrical connection solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2024. The company will showcase its innovative Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles at booth 135335. The show will take place at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. ( https://meltric.com/products/switch-rated MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated connectors offer manufacturers a superior electrical connection solution, combining the safety and efficiency of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle. These devices feature line-of-sight disconnect, arc flash containment, push-button disconnection, and a dead-front safety shutter—making them an ideal upgrade for traditional disconnect switches and pin-and-sleeve devices.At IMTS, MELTRIC will provide live demonstrations of its Switch-Rated connectors, giving attendees the chance to see firsthand how these products can enhance safety and productivity in their manufacturing operations. Additionally, MELTRIC offers a unique opportunity for customers to try a device before making a purchase, ensuring an informed decision regarding their electrical connection needs.While the Switch-Rated line is a major focus, MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles beyond these innovative devices. Their product portfolio includes multipin connectors, high amperage solutions, single pole devices, and options for hazardous locations. For a complete overview of MELTRIC's offerings, visit their website at www.meltric.com Stop by MELTRIC booth 135335 at IMTS 2024 to experience the future of electrical connections firsthand and request a product trial!For more information, please visit www.meltric.com or contact our marketing department at mail@meltric.com.About IMTS:IMTS, the largest trade show in the Western Hemisphere, will take place from September 9-14, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago. The event will showcase the latest advancements in automation, additive manufacturing, CNC machining, tooling, and other technologies shaping the future of manufacturing. ( https://www.imts.com/ About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line also includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at https://meltric.com

