MELTRIC® to Exhibit Reliable Electrical Connection Solutions at MINExpo 2024

MELTRIC will exhibit at MINExpo 2024. September 24 - 26, 2024. Booth 11138 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC, a leading provider of innovative electrical connection solutions, is excited to announce its participation in MINExpo 2024, from September 24 - 26, 2024. The company will showcase its groundbreaking Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles at booth 11138 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. ( https://meltric.com/solutions/mining-aggregate MELTRIC's Switch-Rated connectors offer mining operations a superior electrical connection solution, combining the safety and efficiency of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle. These devices feature line-of-sight disconnect, arc flash containment, push-button disconnection, and a dead-front safety shutter—making them an ideal upgrade for traditional disconnect switches and pin-and-sleeve devices.MELTRIC electrical connections are known for their reliability and rugged durability, these devices can withstand a wide range of environmental conditions, including dust and water intrusion, impact ratings, and spring-loaded, self-cleaning, silver-nickel butt-style contacts that resist welding.Beyond their innovative Switch-Rated line, MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles to meet the diverse needs of the mining industry. Their product portfolio includes multipin connectors for complex connections, high amperage solutions for heavy-duty equipment, single pole devices for simple circuits, and options specifically designed for hazardous locations. For a complete overview of MELTRIC's offerings, visit their website at https://meltric.com At MINExpo, MELTRIC will provide live demonstrations of its Switch-Rated connectors, allowing attendees to see firsthand how these products can enhance safety and productivity in their mining operations. Additionally, MELTRIC is offering customers the unique opportunity to try a device before they buy, ensuring they can make an informed decision about their electrical connection needs.Visit MELTRIC representatives in booth 11138 and request a free product today!For more information, please visit www.meltric.com or contact our marketing department at mail@meltric.com.About MINExpo:MINExpo, the largest mining event in the world, will take place from September 24-26, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will feature the latest advancements in mining technology, equipment, and services, serving the needs of professionals from the precious metals, nonferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, industrial minerals, stone mining & quarrying, and sand & gravel industries.About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line also includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at https://meltric.com

