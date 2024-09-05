TurboTenant Drives Growth Through AI-Fueled Job Creation

The all-in-one property management platform redefines “job killer” AI

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurboTenant , the all-in-one property management platform, today announced groundbreaking results in customer support using specialized artificial intelligence (AI) from Intercom called Fin AI . This tool has created new opportunities for five employees to cross-train and grow their careers within the company. Additionally, Fin has made it possible for TurboTenant to double the size of its Customer Success team while continuing to hire for other roles.

“Innovation is the name of the game at TurboTenant, so it only made sense to test if Fin could streamline our processes while improving users’ experience,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “It’s not a question of replacing team members with AI. We're showing that AI can answer our users' questions faster, allowing the team to focus on more impactful and rewarding tasks.”

And Fin’s impact is undeniable. The AI agent works 24/7, helping users find answers faster by combining multiple help center articles into quick responses. The Customer Support team provides regular feedback to the bot, teaching it to adapt to users’ ever-evolving needs.

Before its implementation, each team member was expected to complete 1,200 tickets monthly. Now, Fin has cut ticket handling by 60% and responds to 6,000-7,000 tickets monthly.

With Fin resolving routine inquiries with instant responses, each Customer Support team member now handles around 700 tickets monthly, dedicating their time and attention to innovative projects and growth initiatives that directly benefit TurboTenant’s users.

“From complicated payment queries to specific account questions, some tickets will always require human intervention,” said Daisy Hale, the Customer Support Team Lead who trains Fin AI. “But Fin is involved in 80% of customer conversations, which has freed up our bandwidth enough to offer inbound phone support for the first time.”

TurboTenant plans to continue offering world-class customer service to its users by expanding Fin’s capabilities over time.

