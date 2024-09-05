Sonatype Names Finalists for 2024 Elevate Awards

Global Organizations Recognized for Software Supply Chain Innovation and Impact

Fulton, Md., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the end-to-end software supply chain security platform, today announced finalists for its 2024 Elevate Awards. The Elevate Awards recognize global teams and leaders that are breaking down silos, driving new software innovation, and delivering remarkable results to reduce open source risk and enhance developer productivity.

“The 2024 Elevate Awards finalists represent the vanguard of software supply chain excellence. These organizations aren't just keeping pace with the evolving software development landscape; they're setting new standards for innovation, security, and agility,” said David Rudolph, Chief Customer Officer of Sonatype. “Their dedication to building a more resilient and secure software ecosystem is driving innovation around the world, and we're honored to recognize their remarkable achievements."

This year’s finalists represent global leaders in software development and security across a wide range of industries including financial services, healthcare, technology, and government. Finalists include:

Aramco

BNP Paribas

Commerzbank AG

Envestnet

Finnova AG Bankware

Fiserv

HSBC

Mimecast

Mühlbauer ID Services

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Rabobank

Software AG

Solventum

Wertgarantie Beteiligungen

The Elevate Awards celebrate bold innovators embracing open source and AI/ML to scale their software development, while defending against malicious code and security vulnerabilities. These organizations are at the forefront of DevSecOps, realizing the value of software supply chain management at-scale.This year’s awards recognize achievements in 6 categories:

Executive of the Yea r - leaders fostering a culture of innovation, championing high-quality and secure software development.

- leaders fostering a culture of innovation, championing high-quality and secure software development. Software Supply Chain Impact - recognizing organizations who have built a high-performance and secure software supply chain that delivers meaningful ROI.

- recognizing organizations who have built a high-performance and secure software supply chain that delivers meaningful ROI. DevSecOps Trailblazer - innovators promoting experimentation and new approaches to ensure high-quality and secure development across the SDLC.

- innovators promoting experimentation and new approaches to ensure high-quality and secure development across the SDLC. Silo-Bridger - those driving organization-wide adoption and breaking through department silos to reduce risk and enhance developer productivity.

- those driving organization-wide adoption and breaking through department silos to reduce risk and enhance developer productivity. Tech Debt Destroyer - organizations dedicated to reducing technical debt and increasing software innovation throughput in the process.

- organizations dedicated to reducing technical debt and increasing software innovation throughput in the process. Fastest Time to Value - teams delivering immediate impact and value to their organization while efficiently implementing new transformative technologies.

Winners will be announced next month.

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain security company. We provide the world’s best end-to-end software supply chain security solution, by combining the only proactive malicious protection against malicious open source, the only enterprise grade SBOM management and the leading open source dependency management platform. This empowers enterprises to create and maintain secure, quality, and innovative software at scale. As founders of Nexus Repository and stewards of Maven Central, the world’s largest repository of Java open-source software, we are software pioneers and our open source expertise is unmatched. We empower innovation with an unparalleled commitment to build faster, safer software and harness AI and data intelligence to mitigate risk, maximize efficiencies, and drive powerful software development. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on Sonatype to optimize their software supply chains. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com .

