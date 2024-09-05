Valley Strong Credit Union Teams Up with Point Predictive to Safeguard Auto Lending Against Fraud

Invests in Advanced Fraud Prevention by Implementing Point Predictive's DealerCheck™

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Predictive, the leader in artificial intelligence ("AI") consumer lending solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Valley Strong Credit Union, a credit union specializing in home loans, auto loans, business banking, and wealth management solutions for its Members in California. Through the implementation of Point Predictive's innovative DealerCheck solution, Valley Strong Credit Union is not only safeguarding its Members but also positioning itself at the forefront of the evolving auto lending market.



As the auto lending landscape continues to transform, Valley Strong Credit Union is taking proactive steps to ensure its continued leadership by embracing cutting-edge technology. Valley Strong Credit Union remains focused on leading the way with solutions that enhance transparency, reduce risk, and streamline lending processes.

"Valley Strong Credit Union is taking an important step in shaping the future of auto lending," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "By adopting our DealerCheck solution, they are enhancing their ability to protect Members from sophisticated fraud while strengthening their dealer management and risk mitigation efforts. We proudly support Valley Strong's commitment to innovative and secure lending practices."

DealerCheck provides credit unions with the tools to manage and optimize dealer relationships, offering deep insights into the performance and quality of deals originating from each dealer. By utilizing Point Predictive's proprietary data repository – comprising intelligence from over 235 million historical loan applications and 71 billion unique insights – Valley Strong Credit Union is equipping itself to navigate the future of auto lending with confidence and precision.

"At Valley Strong Credit Union, we believe in embracing innovation to provide the best possible service to our Members," said Josh Fetting, Vice-President of Consumer Lending at Valley Strong Credit Union. "Utilizing data-based technology to protect our Members and the credit union from potential fraud or bad actors is a key component of a modern-day lending program. Our partnership with Point Predictive and the implementation of DealerCheck play a pivotal role in helping us accomplish this."

As credit unions across the nation navigate an evolving lending environment, the partnership between Valley Strong Credit Union and Point Predictive exemplifies the potential for success when innovation meets commitment to Member security. By adopting advanced technology, like DealerCheck, credit unions can enhance their fraud prevention strategies, ensuring a secure and seamless lending experience for their Members and reinforcing their position as trusted financial institutions.

For more information about Point Predictive's solutions and their impact on the credit union industry, please contact Ryan Harbry at rharbry@pointpredictive.com.

About Point Predictive

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paycheck stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize an increased bottom line. For more information, please visit https://pointpredictive.com/.

About Valley Strong Credit Union

Valley Strong Credit Union operates 31 branches in Kern, Kings, San Joaquin, Solano, and Tulare Counties, serving more than 360,000 individuals with approximately $4 billion in assets. It remains one of the largest financial institutions headquartered in the Central Valley. For more information, please visit https://www.valleystrong.com.

Point Predictive Media Contact: Jacqueline Silva, jacqueline.silva@pointpredictive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.