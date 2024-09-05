Gordon Brothers Provides Revolving Credit Facility to Support Hammacher Schlemmer Acquisition

Boston, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has provided a revolving credit facility to support S5 Equity’s acquisition of Hammacher Schlemmer.

As part of the acquisition, S5 Equity plans to strengthen the 170-year-old catalog retailer’s customer experience and loyalty while continuing to shift the catalog business to its e-commerce platform.

Gordon Brothers recently expanded its lending platform to provide revolving credit facilities, in addition to first-in, last-out loans, split-lien or stretch financing, bridge financing and in-transit financing, enabling the firm to offer creative liquidity solutions tailored to companies’ needs at any point in the business lifecycle.

“Our combination of in-house asset and credit expertise enables us to provide holistic solutions to our clients throughout the asset lifecycle, and we had the opportunity to help a well-known reputable brand by funding this acquisition,” said Kyle C. Shonak, Senior Managing Director, Transaction Team & Head of North America Lending at Gordon Brothers. “Our solutions-oriented approach leveraged our deep asset expertise through our valuation and field exam offerings to structure a revolving credit facility that maximized liquidity and flexibility.”

“Thanks to this strategic financing from Gordon Brothers, we are honored to have the opportunity to acquire this esteemed retail brand and provide the necessary resources to not only restore, but also build upon its proud and storied legacy,” said David Steinhafel, Managing Partner at S5 Equity.

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to companies undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm’s integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.gordonbrothers.com.

About S5 Equity

S5 Equity is a multi-sector private investment firm focused on acquiring middle market companies facing organizational change. S5 was formed to capitalize on the team’s varied and extensive track record of both acquiring and leading successful businesses. Typical transactions include owner operator transitions, corporate divestitures, carve-outs of non-core business units, and other time-critical opportunities. For more information, visit www.s5equity.com.





