Spark Biomedical Introduces Sparrow Link: A Revolutionary Research Platform for Non-Invasive Neurostimulation

Spark Biomedical unveils the Sparrow® Link Research Platform designed to enable research teams to customize the transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation (tAN) power of the FDA-cleared Sparrow Ascent.

Dallas, TX, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Biomedical, a global pioneer in wearable neurostimulation solutions, proudly announces the launch of Sparrow Link, a revolutionary research platform that marks a significant advance in the field of neurostimulation. Building on the success of the FDA-cleared Sparrow Ascent, Sparrow Link empowers researchers with unparalleled control and flexibility in their studies, creating a better way forward in healthcare innovation.

All the components of the complete Sparrow Link platform create an advanced toolkit for neurostimulation research.

Sparrow Link Pulse Generator: A hand-held, battery-powered device that provides targeted auricular stimulation, compatible with Sparrow® Ascent patented earpieces that deliver transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation (tAN).

Sparrow Link Mobile App: Enables wireless parameter configuration, supporting research flexibility and enabling field studies.

Sparrow Link Hub: Connects the Pulse Generator to your computer, facilitating the setup of complex research configurations (i.e., precise triggering).

Designed with Researchers in Mind

The Sparrow® Link research platform is designed to help researchers forge a better way forward, arming them with ready-made tools that

Reduce Time to Value—Sparrow Link comes equipped with a discrete, portable Pulse Generator and disposable electrodes for targeted auricular and trigeminal neurostimulation, streamlined with pre-configured settings and API customizations that accelerate research startup.

Are Safe & Proven—The platform’s compatibility with Sparrow Ascent accessories ensures research participants interface with FDA-cleared electrodes and leads, all developed under ISO 13485:2016 system guidelines to maintain high manufacturing standards.

Are Flexible and Expandable—Designed with three tiers of tools that scale with your research complexity, Sparrow Link is compact and portable and features an easy-to-use interface that supports both lab and remote research environments.

A Better Way Forward in Medical Research

“Sparrow Link's robust API architecture offers researchers unprecedented control and flexibility,” says Dr. Alejandro Covalin, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Spark Biomedical. “It enables seamless integration of our technology into diverse experimental protocols. This level of customization is poised to accelerate the pace of discovery in non-invasive auricular neurostimulation, opening new avenues for groundbreaking research across multiple disciplines.”

With the launch of Sparrow Link, Spark Biomedical invites the U.S. research community to join in pushing the boundaries of what’s achievable with transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation, propelling us all toward a future where collective innovation leads to transformative healthcare solutions.

About Spark Biomedical

Spark Biomedical, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based medical device developer, committed to unlocking the potential of bioelectric medicine and bringing to market novel wearable neurostimulation treatment options in mental health, women’s health, hemostasis, pediatrics, and chronic pain.

Spark has received funding from federal institutions, such as the NIH and DoD, and continues to partner with private and academic institutes. Spark leverages its neuroscience and engineering expertise to empower healthcare providers and researchers with innovative, evidence-based tools designed to address complex care situations that exceed the capabilities of existing treatment options. Spark Biomedical is paving a better way forward for the future of patient care and medical technology. For more information, visit sparkbiomedical.com.

