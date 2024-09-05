PHILIPPINES, September 5 - Press Release

September 5, 2024 Bong Go and the Malasakit Center help family in Taguig City overcome health struggles For many Filipinos, the struggles brought about by serious illness often go beyond the physical toll it takes on a loved one. The emotional weight of seeing a family member fight a losing battle, coupled with the overwhelming financial strain, is a reality too many have had to bear. For the Esguerra family from Taguig City, this reality hit hard when their beloved matriarch, Susana, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March 2023. With bills piling up and hope dwindling, the family turned to the Malasakit Center, an initiative championed by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, which offered them the crucial assistance they needed during their darkest time. Erica Esguerra, 38, still vividly remembers the moment they realized something was wrong with her mother. "Nagsimula lang siya sa ubo. Inubo siya, akala namin COVID. In-obserbahan namin, kaya lang dalawang linggo na, parang hindi nawawala. Nahirapan na siyang huminga. Tapos isinugod namin siya sa ospital kasi isang gabi habang natutulog siya, biglang nabalian siya ng buto nang walang impact. Nakaupo lang siya, natutulog. Hindi naman siya 'yung natumba. 'Yun pala, part na 'yun nung stage 4 agad," she recounted. The diagnosis was shattering. In an instant, Erica and her family were thrown into a whirlwind of fear, confusion, and desperation. "S'yempre, lahat kami natakot, buong pamilya. Kasi 'yung baga, pangalawang cancer na sa family. So nung nawala 'yung kapatid ko, s'yempre yun ang takot ng lahat lalo na kung may sumakit lang na konti. Sumakit ang ulo mo, brain cancer. Sumakit 'yung dibdib mo, breast cancer. Sumakit 'yung ano mo, 'yun agad 'yung takot namin." Susana, a woman who had always lived a healthy life—eating vegetables, and regularly attending Zumba classes—was now fighting a battle she never expected. The Esguerras were determined to do everything they could to support her, but they soon realized that fighting cancer was more than just a medical challenge. It was a financial burden that was quickly becoming unbearable. Amidst their struggles, a glimmer of hope came through Erica's uncle, who had been tirelessly seeking assistance. One day, he called her with a message that would change everything. "Tumawag 'yung tito ko. Sabi niya, nakahingi daw siya ng tulong, ng assistance, (through) sa opisina ni Senator Bong Go," Erica recalled. Aside from the medical assistance facilitated through Senator Go's office, they learned that they may also avail of medical assistance from any of the 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. For families like the Esguerras, it has been a lifeline during their most difficult moments. Erica's voice cracked as she remembered the bittersweet relief it brought her family: "S'yempre, masakit na sa damdamin mo na nagluluksa ka... kahit papaano nakabawas sa iisipin. 'Yung pag narinig ko 'yung salitang Malasakit Center, 'yung una talaga is 'yung mga mahihirap na natulungan." Susana fought bravely for a year and a month, but on April 9, 2024, she passed away. The grief was immense, but in the midst of it, Erica found comfort in the support they had received. Erica's faith remains strong, even after the loss of her mother. She clings to the teachings she holds dear: "Naniniwala ako dun sa sinabi ni Senator Bong, na ang serbisyo sa tao, serbisyo mo na rin sa Diyos. Totoo 'yun. Kasi utos naman ng Diyos, 'love your neighbor as you love me.' Hindi lang lagi 'yung sarili mo 'yung iniisip mo. Iisipin mo 'yung kapwa mo. Sa panahon na to, kami 'yung nangailangan. Siguro sa future, kami naman 'yung makakatulong sa ibang tao." As she spoke, it was clear that her gratitude goes beyond just the financial assistance. It is about the compassion that was extended to her family in their darkest hour. "Nagpapasalamat po ako, Senator Bong Go, sa Malasakit Center na binuo ninyo kasi sobrang dami po ninyong natutulungan... Maraming salamat po." For Go, the Malasakit Center is more than just a government initiative—it is a reflection of his philosophy on public service. As he often says, "Hinding-hindi ninyo po ako maririnig na mangangako sa inyo. Ang parati kong sinasabi, gagawin ko po sa abot ng aking makakaya. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino." This dedication to action over promises has resonated with countless Filipinos, like the Esguerras, who have been touched by his work. In the end, Erica's story is one of resilience, faith, and compassion. It is a reminder that even in the face of insurmountable odds, the kindness of others can make all the difference. The Malasakit Center, and the people behind it, gave the Esguerra family something priceless—relief amid sorrow, and hope that they were not alone in their fight.

