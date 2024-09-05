PHILIPPINES, September 5 - Press Release

September 5, 2024 Dela Rosa: Hold Alice Guo accountable to clip possible risk against PH national security Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo should be held accountable to prevent possible risks against the Philippine national security, Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said. The former national police chief-turned-lawmaker made the statement in light of the arrest of the former mayor in Indonesia. "Managot ang dapat managot. Kung merong government people na involved kung bakit nagkakaroon tayo ng ganito. At pangalawa, kailangan talagang masiguro natin 'yung ating national security dahil 'yung problema nga natin sa POGO from mere public order issue, it has elevated to a national security issue," Dela Rosa said. He raised the possibility that Guo's case might be a "state-sponsored migration" which could be a part of a bigger plan against the Philippines. "May mga tao na pala na nabigyan ng birth certificate. Hindi sila Pilipino, hindi tama na proseso, sa maling paraan. Kaya at stake ang ating national security dito. Baka hindi natin alam, 'di ba, 'yun ang ating kinakatakutan na baka mamaya 'yan ay state-sponsored migration into our territory para advanced party for whatever plans they have against us," Dela Rosa said. "Kaya dapat talagang ma-establish natin nang husto kung anong dapat na gawin dito sa mga problemang ito," he stressed. The Senate is conducting an investigation into the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in the country. The investigation into the raided POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac centered on the alleged involvement of Guo to its operations and it was later on discovered that the former mayor of the town is not a true Filipino. Following these expos�s, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has ordered a total ban against POGOs in the country. Prior to this, Dela Rosa was among the senators who called for the total ban on POGO as several criminal activities are linked to its operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.