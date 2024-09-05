PHILIPPINES, September 5 - Press Release

September 5, 2024 'Palugaw ni Mr. Malasakit': Bong Go promotes health and nutrition through feeding programs in Malasakit Centers In the fight against hunger and to offer a glimmer of hope to financially struggling Filipinos, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has embarked on a compassionate mission to provide nourishment to those in dire need. Central to this effort are the feeding programs conducted by Go's Malasakit Team for medical frontliners, indigent patients and their watchers at Malasakit Centers nationwide. Malasakit Centers, initiated by Go, streamline access to medical assistance for indigent and financially incapacitated individuals and families. These centers play an essential role in ensuring that those who are most in need can receive the necessary medical care without the added stress of financial constraints and the need to visit different government agencies to receive their respective assistance. The goal is straightforward yet profound: to alleviate the suffering of those who face severe health challenges while struggling to make ends meet. Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The Department of Health reports that the current 166 Malasakit Centers have already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. Senator Go's recent focus has been on amplifying efforts to organize feeding programs within these centers, particularly targeting patients who are often overwhelmed by medical expenses. "Our goal is to help ensure that no Filipino goes hungry, especially those who are already facing significant health challenges," Go asserts. This statement captures the essence of his initiative—addressing the immediate need for food while also providing comfort to those needing medical attention. From August 19 to 30, Go's Malasakit Team has provided rice porridge or 'lugaw' in multiple hospitals with Malasakit Centers in the country, including San Lazaro Hospital and Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila City; Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City; East Avenue Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, and National Children's Hospital in Quezon City; and Ospital ng Malabon and Lorenzo Ruiz Women's Hospital in Malabon City. In Mindanao, Go's Malasakit Team also provided meals to patients and watchers of Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City. Incorporating lugaw, a traditional rice porridge, into these feeding programs is not just a logistical choice but a deeply sentimental one. Rice is a staple food in Filipino cuisine, integral to daily meals across the country. Lugaw, in particular, holds a special place in the hearts of many Filipinos. It is known for its simplicity and ease of digestion, making it an ideal meal for the sick and the elderly. "Sa aking mga kababayan na naging bahagi ng ating Palugaw program, nais ko pong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat sa inyong pagtanggap at pakikibahagi. Ang ating layunin ay hindi lamang punan ang inyong tiyan kundi magbigay din ng pag-asa at kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," Go said. For those receiving medical treatment at Malasakit Centers, the provision of lugaw goes beyond physical sustenance. It symbolizes a comforting presence and a reminder that someone cares about their well-being. "Alam ko po na maraming pamilya ang nahihirapan sa kakulangan ng pagkain at sa araw-araw na hamon ng buhay. Ang ating personal na inisyatiba ay isang munting hakbang upang maibsan ang inyong mga pinagdadaanan at upang ipakita na hindi kayo nag-iisa," he added. Senator Bong Go's initiative to serve meals in Malasakit Centers thus embodies a profound empathy for the patients, linking healthcare and nourishment while highlighting the importance of addressing both physical and emotional needs. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

