Lifeward’s First Annual Step Challenge Donates €5,000 to German Association for People Living with Spinal Cord Injury

As part of the fundraising “Step Challenge”, ReWalk users in Germany completed 424,844 steps to raise 5,000 Euros for the European Spinal Cord Injury Federation (“ESCIF”)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., BERLIN, Germany, and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward™) (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global market leader delivering life-changing solutions to revolutionize what is possible in rehabilitation, recovery, and the pursuit of life’s passions in the face of physical limitation or disability, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first ReWalk Step Challenge 2024. This unique charity initiative brought together the community of ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton users in Germany with the aim of completing as many steps as possible in their ReWalk Exoskeleton while supporting a good cause.

During the Step Challenge, Lifeward committed to donating one cent to charity for each step that was taken by participating ReWalk users in Germany (“ReWalkers”) in their ReWalk Exoskeleton during the course of the one-month challenge. The German ReWalker community collectively achieved an impressive 424,844 steps during the charity initiative, which was rounded up to a total donation of 5,000 Euros. The funds were donated to the “Association for the Promotion of Paraplegics in Germany” (“FGQ”), which offers lifelong support and advice to people with spinal cord injuries and their relatives and raises awareness of the needs of people with spinal cord injuries at various levels.

“Lifeward, the FGQ and the European umbrella organization, the European Spinal Cord Injury Federation (“ESCIF”), share the common goal of improving the quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries,” said Larry Jasinski, CEO of Lifeward. “We are pleased to see how the ReWalker community has risen to this challenge to support Lifeward's donation to such an important organization. We look forward to further opportunities to collaborate with FGQ and ESCIF.”

Kevin Schultes, Chairman of the FGQ Board, was delighted with the great fundraising campaign and emphasized the importance of this support: “As a non-profit and charitable association, we rely on donations to secure and sustainably develop the FGQ's rapidly growing range of services.”

One of the participating ReWalkers, Linda Wagemann, also expressed her enthusiasm: “I like challenges. The ReWalk Step Challenge gave me incredible motivation to walk as much as possible and set an example for others. I was extremely excited to see how many steps I could take personally and how many steps we could take together as a ReWalk community in a month. Knowing that every step also benefits other people gave me extra motivation. I'm already looking forward to the next challenge!”

Lifeward GmbH will repeat the ReWalk Step Challenge next year and hopes that even more users of the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton will participate in order to further strengthen and support the paraplegic community.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward) and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding the Company’s future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek," and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Lifeward’s control. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are more fully discussed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and 10-K/A, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, Lifeward undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

