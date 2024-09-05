Rezolve AI and SPH AG Partner to Revolutionize Retail with Cutting-Edge AI Solutions

Strategic Alliance Set to Transform Fashion, Sports, Lifestyle, and Retail Industries Through AI-Driven Innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve AI (Nasdaq: RZLV), a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions, proudly announces a partnership with SPH AG, a leading IT and consulting company renowned for its digitalization and ERP expertise in the fashion, sports, lifestyle, and retail sectors. This alliance is poised to redefine the future of these industries through the deployment of Rezolve's proprietary AI technologies, including BRAiN Commerce, BRAiN Checkout, and BRAiN Assistant.



Unleashing the Power of AI to Drive Business Transformation

Rezolve AI's partnership with SPH AG is more than a collaboration; it's a convergence of advanced AI technology and deep industry knowledge. SPH AG, headquartered in Sindelfingen, Germany, has built a strong reputation for enabling organizations to make faster, more accurate data-driven decisions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with SPH AG to bring our cutting-edge AI solutions to the fashion, sports, lifestyle, and retail industries," said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO and Chairman of Rezolve AI. "Our partnership will enable companies to transform their operations and drive exponential growth in the digital age."

A Synergy of Innovation: Combining Industry Expertise with AI Prowess

SPH AG not only provides robust technology solutions but also offers comprehensive support for retail companies undergoing digital transformation. By integrating strategic advice and process optimization with the implementation of innovative technologies, SPH AG distinguishes itself from other ERP providers. The synergy with Rezolve AI's proprietary technology is set to optimise customer experiences and operational advancements.

"At SPH, we are committed to helping our clients embrace the future of AI and unlock new efficiencies," said Detlef Beiter, Chairman and CEO of SPH AG. "Our collaboration with Rezolve AI allows us to leverage advanced AI technologies to offer innovative, tailor-made solutions for our clients."

A Bold Vision for the Future: Rezolve AI’s Aggressive Growth Strategy

Rezolve AI’s recent listing on NASDAQ marks the dawn of an ambitious expansion plan aimed at scaling the company’s annual recurring revenue. (ARR) to $100 million by end of 2025. This growth will be fuelled by strategic partnerships—including those with Chatwerk, a pioneer in conversational social commerce, and Epages, a leading provider of cloud-based eCommerce platforms for SMEs in Europe—as well as an expanding roster of enterprise clients.

"Partnering with a company that shares our core belief in AI's transformative power is great. SPH's fashion domain network, extensive experience in digital transformation, and process implementation will greatly accelerate our growth in the fashion sector," said Peter Vesco, GM EMEA at Rezolve.

Driving Success in a Rapidly Evolving Market

Together, Rezolve AI and SPH AG are committed to empowering businesses with AI-enabled solutions that drive success in today’s fast-paced, digital-first world. By harnessing the power of Rezolve’s proprietary technologies, this partnership is set to optimise the way businesses interact with their customers, offering dynamic, authentic, and seamless shopping experiences across all platforms.

For more information about Rezolve AI and its strategic partnership with SPH AG, please visit http://www.rezolve.com or http://www.sph-ag.com.

About SPH AG

Founded in 1975 and based in Sindelfingen, Germany, SPH AG is a leading IT and consulting firm specializing in digitalization and ERP solutions for the fashion, sports, lifestyle, and retail industries. With innovative software based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and industry-specific solutions like IN:FASHION and IN:OMNICHANNEL, SPH AG delivers customized solutions that help organizations make data-driven decisions faster, optimize business processes, and achieve greater sustainability.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI is at the forefront of the mobile commerce revolution, offering a powerful AI-driven engagement platform that transforms how retailers, brands, and manufacturers connect with consumers across mobile and desktop devices. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, Rezolve AI’s scalable platform provides merchants with actionable insights, enabling real-time engagement and seamless transactions.

