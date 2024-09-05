Submit Release
TerrAscend to Participate in the ATB Capital Markets 2024 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference on September 18th in NYC

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the ATB Capital Markets 2024 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference being held on September 18, 2024 in New York City.

Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, will participate in a panel discussion, “Regulatory Ripples, Market Impacts: How Cannabis Reform Will Impact Valuations and Investor Engagement”, alongside Dan Ahrens, Chief Operating Officer of Advisor Shares and moderated by Frederico Gomes, Director of Institutional Research in Life Sciences at ATB Capital markets, on Wednesday, September 18th at 8:00 AM ET.

Management including Mr. Wild, Ziad Ghanem, Chief Executive Officer, and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Please reach out to your conference representative or email IR@TerrAscend.com.

About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada Inc. (“TerrAscend”). TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

