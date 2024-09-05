PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) and Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Renew Exclusive Agreement for Chart Topping Podcast I’ve Had It

Former President Barack Obama to Appear on September 5, 2024 Episode



I’ve Had It Has Released 181 Episodes and Garnered Nearly 30 Million Downloads to Date

Sister Podcast IHIP News Features A-List Guests from Recent Democratic National Convention

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that it has renewed its exclusive sales and distribution agreement for the chart topping pop culture podcast I’ve Had It hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan. I’ve Had It exploded on the podcast scene in 2022 and has soared in popularity across multiple demographics leading to their first nominations for the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in 2024 for the Best Pop Culture Podcast and Best Emerging Podcast.

Jennifer, a successful Oklahoma City based interior designer and mother of two, and Pumps, an attorney and mother of three, co-starred on the Bravo television show 'Sweet Home Oklahoma' prior to launching I’ve Had It. Each week let this comedic, feel-good podcast exposes you to all the things you didn’t know you’ve had it with!

PodcastOne also welcomes Welch’s and Sullivan’s sister podcast IHIP News, which debuted earlier this summer, to the network’s roster of programming. Deep in a red state, progressive podcasters, Jennifer and "Pumps" share how they *really feel* about political news. Their comedic, feel-good takes will drop twice weekly, possibly more, if sh*t really hits the fan.

During I’ve Had It’s recent exclusive participation in the Democratic National Convention in Chicago they spent time with former President Barack Obama for an episode that debuts September 5, 2024, on I’ve Had It and conducted additional interviews with Senator Elizabeth Warren, Governor JB Pritzker, Congressman Dan Goldman, and Michael Cohen for IHIP News which are available now wherever podcasts are heard.

“We are proud of our continued relationship with Jennifer and Pumps. These two ladies have created shows that resonate with audiences and advertisers in an increasingly competitive podcast landscape and have shown the masses how to laugh at just how outrageous life has become. It’s never not a good idea to tune in and listen to what they’ve had it with,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

I’ve Had It and IHIP News are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard. PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as LadyGang, Baby Mamas No Drama, Varnamtown, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Camp Counselors, and The Schaub Show.

