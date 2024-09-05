Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Results of Final Assay Results from Kolos Copper-Gold Project

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET), a Canada-based company focused on advancing promising early-stage district-scale mineral properties, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers the latest final assay results released by Torr Metals from rock grab samples collected during this year’s reconnaissance programs at the Kolos Copper-Gold Project.



Torr Metals released a reporting highlighting the final assay results from a total of 33 rock grab samples collected during 2024 reconnaissance programs. The results revealed additional high-grade rock grab assays within the Kirby, Rea and Clapperton exploration target zones as well as a new copper-gold discovery in the northern portion of the Kolos Copper-Gold Project, which is called the Sonic Zone. Highlights of the report show new Sonic Zone discoveries, the expansion of exploration targets at the Clapperton Zone and the confirmation of multiple areas with strong mineralization.

“The latest results from our 2024 reconnaissance sampling programs not only reaffirm the high-grade potential of the Kolos Project but also highlight significant untapped exploration opportunities across multiple zones,” stated Torr Metals president and CEO Malcolm Dorsey in the press release. “The discovery of the Sonic Zone is particularly promising, as it opens up a new area of mineralization that bears geological similarities to the high-grade New Afton copper-gold porphyry deposit, located just 27 kilometers to the north. These findings underscore the vast potential for untouched new discoveries within the project area, and as we advance into the 2024 field season, we anticipate delivering substantial value to our shareholders through continued exploration of these exciting new targets as well as development of our already established zones.”

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information about the company, please visit www.TorrMetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

