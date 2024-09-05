Submit Release
MACAU, September 5 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Yagi"

Update Time: 2024-09-05 17:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.8 At 22:00 tonight Will be issued
"blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect
"yellow" Storm Surge Warning Between nighttime of 5th and the dawn of 6th Medium to relatively high

Super Typhoon Yagi located in the northern part of the South China Sea is expected to move west-northwestward, generally heading towards the areas between the western coast of Guangdong and Hainan Island.

It is expected that winds in Macau will gradually strengthen during daytime, with thunderstorms becoming more frequent. According to the latest forecast track, Yagi will enter Macau at a distance of 300 kilometers in the early hours on Friday (6th). Due to the influence of its wide circulation, the wind in Macao will rapidly strengthen at that time, with frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms. Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8 NE will be issued at 22:00 tonight.

Meanwhile, the Blue storm surge warning is in force. It is expected that low-lying areas in Macao's inner harbor area will experience flooding of around 0.5 meters between 8:00 and 15:00 on Friday. If Yagi takes a more northerly path, flooding may become more significant. Therefore, the possibility of issuing the Yellow Storm Surge Warning is “medium to relatively high”. The public should pay attention to the latest weather information and take early precautions against winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

