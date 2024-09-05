【Stay in safe place】MGTO calls for visitors’ attention to typhoon and transport updates

MACAU, September 5 - 【MGTO】Promotional video “Safety Tips for Travelers in Macao During Typhoon Season”

Mobile text reminders for visitors and residents

Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau announced that typhoon signal No. 3 will be replaced by typhoon signal No. 8 at 10:00 p.m. tonight (5 September). By mobile text message, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will once again send out the civil protection information to visitors in Macao and Macao residents travelling abroad, together with the notification about the suspension of public transport services during typhoon signal No. 8 or above, while urging visitors to stay at safe places.

Tourism Hotline operates round the clock

When typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted in Macao, MGTO will maintain the 24-hour operator service of the Tourism Hotline (2833 3000). Operations will be suspended at the Office’s Tourist Information counters. The Macao Grand Prix Museum and Ritz Building will be closed temporarily.

Activity cancellation or postponement

During the typhoon, the outdoor installation under the project “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” is temporarily removed from display, while the Stay Chill Macao Market is cancelled. The first two fireworks displays scheduled to unveil the 32nd Macau International Fireworks Display Contest originally on 7 September are postponed along with the Fireworks Carnival.

MGTO’s Tourist Information counters have displayed the typhoon information and notice of “travel with caution in Macao during typhoon season” visibly, as well as reminders about public transport suspension and so forth. During the typhoon, relevant information is posted on MGTO’s website, while information about typhoon signal No. 8 will be posted on appropriate channels according to the characteristics of individual platforms. Visitors are advised to visit the website of Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau: https://www.smg.gov.mo/en, and the website of Government Information Bureau: https://www.gcs.gov.mo/news/home/en for the latest information.

Call for hotels’ sound preparations

MGTO has sent written reminders earlier ago, urging businesses to attend to concerns about typhoon and formulate coping plans in accord. Hotel establishments have also been asked to place notices about tropical cyclone signal in effect and Macao’s transport arrangements during typhoon at their lobbies or visible locations. In accord with the weather conditions, the Office also reminds visitors to stay tuned for weather updates and information about transport services and schedules through the tourism industry’s mechanism of important notifications and MGTO’s Tourist Information counters in Hong Kong. Hence visitors can promptly adjust their itinerary arrangement with the least influence from typhoon.