Think On Inc. achieves HITRUST i1 Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates ThinkOn is operating leading security practices to protect sensitive information

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc., a leading channel-only Canadian cloud service provider with a global footprint, today announced its data center services in Boyers, Pennsylvania and Manassas, Virginia earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that ThinkOn’s data centers are leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

“HITRUST i1 Certification gives our internal and external stakeholders confidence we are following leading security practices,” said John Slater, Chief Governance Risk & Compliance Officer at ThinkOn. “Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize information security risk and protect our organization and partners. The certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection.”

“HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. “ThinkOn’s HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity.”

About Think On, Inc.

Think On, Inc. is a cloud solution provider with a global data center footprint, focused on empowering you to do whatever you need to do with your data. Consider ThinkOn your dedicated department of data-obsessed experts. They will protect your data like it's their own, making it more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable. ThinkOn works with top technology partners to provide flexible, cost-effective Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions and data management services—with no hidden fees.

For further information (press only) contact:

Vanessa Grantcharova

Segment Marketing Manager, ThinkOn

1-844-888-4465

vanessa.grantcharova@thinkon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.