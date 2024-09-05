Submit Release
Gauzy Ltd. to Attend B. Riley Securities Consumer & TMT Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in vision and light control solutions, today announced that its senior management will attend the B. Riley Securities Consumer & TMT Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024 in New York.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

