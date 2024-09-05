J-Long Group Limited, Ltd Receives Notification Regarding Non-Compliance with Nasdaq Global Market Minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares Requirement

HONG KONG, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Long Group Limited (Nasdaq: JL) (“JL” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on September 3, 2024, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares ("MVPHS") requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) requires listed securities on the Nasdaq Global Market to maintain a minimum MVPHS of US$5,000,000, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D) provides that the failure to meet the minimum MVPHS requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Notice stated that based on the Company’s MVPHS for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer meets the MVPHS requirement.

The Notice does not impact the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Global Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until March 3, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C). To regain compliance, the Company's MVPHS needs to close at $5,000,000 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days at any time during the compliance period.

If the Company does not regain compliance by March 3, 2025, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the Company that its Ordinary Shares (“SHARES”) are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the relevant delisting determination to a hearings panel pursuant to the procedures set forth in the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules. However, there can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal the delisting determination by Nasdaq to the hearings panel, such an appeal would be successful. Alternatively, the Company may consider applying to transfer its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company's business operations have not been affected by the Notice. The Company intends to monitor its MVPHS and will consider using available options to regain compliance with the MVPHS requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules within the prescribed compliance period. During this time, the Company expects that the Company's SHARES will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market.

About J-Long Group Limited

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor in Hong Kong of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. The Company offers a wide range of services to cater to customers’ needs in reflective and non-reflective garment trims, including market trend analysis, product design and development and production and quality control. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://j-long.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

