Wire Network Launches Blockchain for AI Economy

Open-source Universal Transaction Layer lets users and developers work with multiple blockchains without bridges or oracles

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wire Network today open-sourced its Universal Transaction Layer ( UTL ), the first blockchain designed for the AI agent economy.

As the world stands on the brink of an AI-driven economic revolution, Wire Network introduces the first true third-generation blockchain, following the evolutionary path of first-generation Bitcoin and second-generation Ethereum. While Bitcoin brought digital gold and Ethereum enabled smart contracts, both fell short of scalable, cost-effective transactions. Wire Network's UTL finally delivers on blockchain's original promise, purpose-built for the emerging AI agent economy.

"AI agents will need to be able to conduct millions of transactions per second across all blockchains,” said Ken DiCross, Founder and CEO of Wire Network. “AI is ready, current blockchain infrastructure is not. This is what Wire Network was built for."

Wire Network's UTL offers:

No gas - because who wants to pay a dollar to move a dime? All chains - no more siloed blockchains Right Now Transactions - we're talking speed-of-thought fast

"We're providing the financial rails for the AI agent economy," DiCross explains. "It's like giving AI a global passport and universal currency." Unlike traditional systems that require complex bridges or oracles to cross blockchain borders, Wire Network allows AI agents to transact across every major blockchain with no gas in a high-speed performative way.

The UTL enables AI agents to interact across blockchain networks, opening new possibilities for decentralized AI applications.

The market is already catching on. All of Wire Network's Tier 1 nodes, which form the backbone of the blockchain network, have been purchased by people who understand the magnitude of what’s being introduced. That's not just interest - that's a vote of confidence in where we're headed.

Wire Network's Universal Transaction Layer is set to become the essential infrastructure powering the future of finance. By open-sourcing the UTL, Wire Network invites developers, researchers, and industry stakeholders to explore and contribute to its development.

“We are excited to announce that as of today the Wire Network protocol is open sourced, and we invite engineers worldwide to help us continue building the blockchain of the AI agent economy,” said DiCross.

It's not just a new blockchain - it's the economic foundation for the age of AI. Wire Network: Your one-way ticket to the frontlines of the Agent Economy. No gas, all chains, right now.

For more information and to join the testnet, visit https://github.com/Wire-Network/documentation .

About Wire Network:

Wire Network is a groundbreaking blockchain technology leveraging an Appointed Proof-of-Stake (APoS) consensus mechanism and tiered node structure to deliver robust and efficient infrastructure for decentralized applications and AI agents. The platform's Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol (UPAP) and Wire Name Service (WNS) enable seamless cross-chain transactions and universal interoperability across modern blockchains.

Learn more at wire.network.

Company contact: contact@wire.network



Wire Network wirenetwork at transformgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.