Port of Houston Orders New Genasys Protect Systems

Genasys EDGE 800 Power & Control Cabinets to Increase PortAlert System Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced an order from the Port of Houston to upgrade its PortAlert system with Genasys Protect EDGE 800 Power and Control cabinets. Genasys has been providing the Port of Houston critical infrastructure protection and emergency management systems since 2017.



“Genasys ACOUSTICS, fully integrated with Genasys ALERT, is the foundation of the Port of Houston’s comprehensive PortAlert system that provides crystal clear voice messages, instructions, and warnings throughout the port’s outdoor area,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys. “Upgrading to EDGE 800 cabinets provides the capability to install satellite connected, solar powered ACOUSTICS systems in certain areas of the port. Our proprietary cabinets also increase the port’s capacity to proactively manage visitors, send multi-channel alerts and emergency notifications to port employees and visitors, and quickly deploy personnel and resources to safety incidents and security breaches.”

The Genasys Protect platform is a full suite of Protective Communications tools and systems for critical infrastructure protection and all hazards emergency management. By providing targeted communication, data-driven decision making, secure inter-agency collaboration, and more, no other platform delivers fully integrated hardware and software solutions for proactive preparedness and disseminating real-time, multi-channel emergency alerts, notifications, and warnings to save lives.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. Incorporating the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®), the Genasys Protect platform is designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” Protecting people and saving

lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 70 million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 550 U.S. cities. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of geopolitical conflicts, epidemics or pandemics, and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.





